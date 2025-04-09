How to obtain the Stone Heart Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, if you're playing as Naoe and enjoy mixing stealth with chaos, the Stone Heart Kusarigama is a weapon you’ll want in your rotation. This Legendary Kusarigama isn’t focused purely on damage — it builds up a poisoning effect through combo finishers, making it easy to weaken and control enemies during fights.

Ad

Here’s how you can obtain this Legendary weapon in AC Shadows.

Locating the Stone Heart Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Stone Heart Kusarigama's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

This weapon is locked inside a Legendary Chest hidden deep within the Veiled Tumulus cave, which lies in Mount Uchinakao, in the Wakasa region. Getting to the chest isn’t a straight walk-in — you’ll have to put in some effort even to reach it.

Ad

Trending

Once at the location of the cave, slip into it through a tight entrance. Inside, stick to the narrow corridor until it opens up into a larger chamber. Expect some resistance here — a few enemies will be patrolling the area. Take them out before exploring further. Now, the cave gets a little tricky. You’ll eventually hit a literal wall as you keep exploring it, but don’t turn back. There’s an explosive barrel lodged into the wall — line up a kunai or a ranged weapon and blow it up to open the path forward.

Ad

Loot up the Legendary Chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

A little deeper in, you’ll run into another blockade, but this one needs a bit more effort. You’ll have to climb up ledges and peek through a small opening in the rock wall. There’s another explosive barrel tucked behind it — shoot that to open up the path. After that, you’re in the clear. Head straight, and you’ll soon spot a Legendary Chest containing the Stone Heart Kusarigama.

Ad

Also read: How to obtain the Featherstorm Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

What makes the Stone Heart unique?

Unlike other Kusarigama in the game, the Stone Heart leans into a Poison Buildup effect. At Level 60, it comes with:

Weapon DPS : 2078

: 2078 Posture / Headshot DPS : 7479

: 7479 Ability DPS : 11426

: 11426 Poison Buildup: 18.00%

However, note that this weapon's unique Engraving spreads poison only when you pull off a Combo Ender, which makes it slightly more technical to use. You’ll need to consistently finish your chain attacks to trigger the effect.

Ad

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Fighting for the Cause quest

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.