How to obtain the Featherstorm Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, if you're spending most of your time slicing through patrols with Naoe, the Featherstorm Kusarigama is going to feel like a great add-on. Right off the bat, it’s a Legendary-tier weapon designed to push Naoe’s crowd control game through the roof — perfect for players who rely on her sickle-and-chain combo to hold their own against multiple enemies.
Here’s how you can obtain this legendary weapon in AC Shadows.
Location and how to find the Featherstorm Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows
You’ll find the Featherstorm Kusarigama tucked away inside a Legendary Chest at Kashiwabara Fortress, located deep within the Ibu Highlands of the Omi Region. This fortress is more like a half-claimed stronghold that’s been partly taken over by outlaws.
The area doesn’t have any nearby fast travel or viewpoints aside from the Odani Destroyed Tenshu far to the north. So, start at Nomura Village, which is southwest of the fortress, and head northeast using the main road until you hit the outer walls of Kashiwabara.
Now, here’s where the route matters — you’ll want to circle and sneak in from the northern end of the structure. There’s a viewpoint up there you can use if you haven’t already. Once you’re inside the castle’s outer area, drop into the main courtyard and check the southeast corner of this northern section.
You’ll find a shallow stone square — not very flashy — but inside is your prize. Pop open the chest, and you’ve got yourself the Featherstorm.
What makes Featherstorm worth it?
At Level 60, Featherstorm Kusarigama offers:
- Weapon DPS: 2078
- Posture / Headshot DPS: 9141
- Ability DPS: 11426
On top of those solid numbers, it rolls with a perk that fits Naoe’s fast-paced style perfectly: Instant Posture Attack Charge when you land hits on multiple enemies. It keeps you in the fight without needing to stall — ideal when you’re moving through crowds. You also get a bonus Critical Damage stat of 31.5%, making every flurry deadlier than the last.
