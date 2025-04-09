  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to obtain the Featherstorm Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

How to obtain the Featherstorm Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 09, 2025 13:05 GMT
Featherstorm Kusarigama in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gamingg // Ubisoft)
Featherstorm Kusarigama in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, if you're spending most of your time slicing through patrols with Naoe, the Featherstorm Kusarigama is going to feel like a great add-on. Right off the bat, it’s a Legendary-tier weapon designed to push Naoe’s crowd control game through the roof — perfect for players who rely on her sickle-and-chain combo to hold their own against multiple enemies.

Ad

Here’s how you can obtain this legendary weapon in AC Shadows.

Location and how to find the Featherstorm Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Featherstorm Kusarigama&#039;s whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Featherstorm Kusarigama's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

You’ll find the Featherstorm Kusarigama tucked away inside a Legendary Chest at Kashiwabara Fortress, located deep within the Ibu Highlands of the Omi Region. This fortress is more like a half-claimed stronghold that’s been partly taken over by outlaws.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The area doesn’t have any nearby fast travel or viewpoints aside from the Odani Destroyed Tenshu far to the north. So, start at Nomura Village, which is southwest of the fortress, and head northeast using the main road until you hit the outer walls of Kashiwabara.

Loot the legendary chest to claim the weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Loot the legendary chest to claim the weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Now, here’s where the route matters — you’ll want to circle and sneak in from the northern end of the structure. There’s a viewpoint up there you can use if you haven’t already. Once you’re inside the castle’s outer area, drop into the main courtyard and check the southeast corner of this northern section.

Ad

You’ll find a shallow stone square — not very flashy — but inside is your prize. Pop open the chest, and you’ve got yourself the Featherstorm.

Read also: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Path He Walks quest

What makes Featherstorm worth it?

At Level 60, Featherstorm Kusarigama offers:

  • Weapon DPS: 2078
  • Posture / Headshot DPS: 9141
  • Ability DPS: 11426

On top of those solid numbers, it rolls with a perk that fits Naoe’s fast-paced style perfectly: Instant Posture Attack Charge when you land hits on multiple enemies. It keeps you in the fight without needing to stall — ideal when you’re moving through crowds. You also get a bonus Critical Damage stat of 31.5%, making every flurry deadlier than the last.

Ad

Check out more articles on Assassin's Creed Shadows:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी