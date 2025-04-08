Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Path He Walks quest

The Path He Walks quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows continues Yasuke's pursuit of hunting down some members of the Templar organization. As the mission starts after completing the My Name is Yasuke quest, you must navigate to the Yamashiro region to interact with Luis Frois.

This article highlights how to complete The Path He Walks quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Path He Walks quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Walkthrough

Start the quest after finishing the My Name is Yasuke quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

To access The Path He Walks quest in AC Shadows, proceed to the in-game objective board and select it from Yasuke's segment. The main goal of this quest is to learn more information regarding the Templar organization and its key members from one of Yasuke's old friends, Luis Frois.

Luis Frois's exact location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Here are the clues regarding Luis Frois' location:

He is in Yamashiro.

He is in southern Kyoto.

He is at the Jesuit Residences.

Next, travel to Kyoto in the Yamashiro region. The fastest viewpoint to teleport to is Nijo Tenshu. After reaching there as Yasuke, travel to the southern section of the location and interact with Luis Frois.

While you can use your scouts to pinpoint Luis Frois' location, you can also reach the Jesuit Residences and use the Focus Mode to detect him.

Speak with Luis Frois at the Jesuit Residences (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After a conversation between him and Yasuke about the past and present, the latter will ask his friend to decipher the letter he found after defeating Duarte de Melo. When Luis Frois wants to know about Duarte, you can choose one of the following prompts:

Duarte was from my past.

Duarte was a bad man.

Regardless of your choice, the narrative stays the same. Furthermore, Luis Frois reveals that a Templar named Kimura Kei is training several secret warriors at a school in Kii. Their purpose is to serve Nuno Caro, Yasuke's primary target in the story.

Luis Frois provides important information about the Templars (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

As the conversation ends with Luis Frois, The Path He Walks quest comes to an end, unlocking the Templar organization as targets in the objective board. You will also earn 2,000 XP as a reward.

Notably, this marks the beginning of the Fighting for the Cause quest, where you must hunt down Kimura Kei in AC Shadows.

