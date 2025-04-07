The My Name is Yasuke quest is a part of Yasuke's journey in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The main objective is to track down Duarte de Melo and eliminate him afterward. However, the quest can be accessible only after defeating the Fox and completing the Dark Waves, Black Ships quest.

This article highlights all the details about how to complete the My Name is Yasuke quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

My Name is Yasuke quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Walkthrough

While the Dark Waves, Black Ships quest enables you to find several clues regarding Duarte de Melo's whereabouts, the My Name is Yasuke quest requires you to end his existence. He is one of the Templar targets who tormented Yasuke and his mother in the past.

Defeat the Portuguese enemies to know Duarte de Melo's location

Defeat the Portuguese enemies to learn about Duarte de Melo's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The My Name is Yasuke quest starts with Yasuke trying to locate Duarte de Melo in Lake Suigetsu's coastal area. However, he will not be there, so you must first find his ship.

Slowly proceed to the objective location and listen to some Portuguese shooters talk about Duarte de Melo. Since you are playing as Yasuke, the best bet is to engage in a head-on fight with the six enemies there.

After defeating one of them, you will obtain a quest item called "Orders from Duarte." With this, you can learn about Duarte de Melo's location.

Speak with the boatman to reach Duarte de Melo's ship

Navigate to the west coast of the island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After learning of Duarte de Melo's whereabouts, the next task is to convince a boatman to help Yasuke reach there. Proceed to the island's western shore and follow the objective marker to arrive at the required location.

Interrogate the boatman to sail to Duarte de Melo's ship (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After reaching there, you will see two Portuguese enemies oppressing the boatman. Stealthily approach them from behind and eliminate them. Then, interact with the boatman and tell him to sail to Duarte de Melo's ship.

Kill Duarte de Melo

Defeat Duarte de Melo in a one-on-one battle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After talking to the boatman, a cut scene will showcase Yasuke reaching Duarte de Melo's ship. The final battle begins after they exchange a few words.

Equipped with a gun and a sword, the fight against Duarte de Melo is quite straightforward. You can dodge his heavy attacks to make him vulnerable. Then, use Yasuke's heavy attacks to quickly drain the enemy's health bar.

In the end, another cut scene plays where Yasuke finally eliminates Duarte de Melo. With this, the My Name is Yasuke quest in AC Shadows concludes and earns you the following rewards:

Warrior's Respite (Legendary Amulet)

Headshot Damage for Teppo Mastery (Engraving)

No More Distractions (Quest Item)

1000 XP

2 Mastery Points

Notably, completing the quest unlocks the next mission of Yasuke's journey: The Path He Walks.

