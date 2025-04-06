How to obtain the Blush of the Earth Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Blush of the Earth Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous legendary weapons for Yasuke that you can acquire in the game's rendition of Feudal-era Japan. Its innate perk is great for those who want to deal precise shots to eliminate enemies with a ranged weapon-like bow efficiently.
This article guides you on acquiring the Blush of the Earth Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
A guide on obtaining the Blush of the Earth Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Players can acquire the Blush of the Earth Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows by completing the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun. Kofuns are underground tombs that offer various challenges to the players.
Check out our guide on the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun for a detailed walkthrough. Note that this tomb can only be tackled by Yasuke.
Kofun's Location
The titular Kofun can be found in Yawata Plains in Izumi Settsu. It will be located to the east of Takatsuki, across the river. The closest viewpoint to the tomb is the Bamboo Cutters Watchtower. You can fast-travel to it and move straight northwards to find the Kofun. Its opening will be surrounded by different clay sculptures. Further, passage to the Kofun will be restricted by rubble, prompting players to use an explosive barrel beside it to open it up.
This Kofun will be filled with puzzle focus. A good chunk of them will use the explosive barrels. The final puzzle can be a bit of a doozy, considering it involves numerous variables.
Completing this Kofun will unlock its Legendary Chest and the contents, including the Blush of the Earth Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Blush of the Earth Bow stats (at Level 21)
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon DPS: 705
- Headshot DPS: 1692
- Ability Damage: 4136
Perks:
- Extend Clear Mind duration by 5 seconds
- One engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)
This was all about the Blush of the Earth Legendary Bow.
