Assassin's Creed Shadows: Makino Kurumazuka Kofun guide

Makino Kurumazuka Kofun is one of the numerous unique structures in the vast open world of Assassin's Creed Shadows. Kofuns are barely-lit tombs players will need to navigate to reach a legendary chest at its end. These are often character-exclusive, meaning some can only be tackled by Naoe, while others are limited to Yasuke.

This article guides you on how to complete the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Note: The Makino Kurumazuka Kofun can only be tackled by Yasuke.

Kofun details

Makino Kurumazuka Kofun's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Makino Kurumazuka Kofun can be found in Yawata Plains, Izumi Settsu. They will be located East of Takatsuki in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The tomb's opening will be adorned by different clay sculptures.

Rewards:

1000 XP

1 Knowledge Point

Blush of the Earth (Legendary Bow for Yasuke)

The Kofun

Makino Kurumazuka Kofun's entrance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The tomb's entrance will be blocked. You'll need to carry the nearby explosive barrels down the stairs and onto the opening before shooting them. Make sure not to be in the effective range of the explosion. However, if you want to save some ammo, use melee weapons to strike the barrel. The resulting damage will regenerate, considering you're in a non-hostile state.

Moving the first crate in the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

When entering, there should be a chest hidden in the shadows; loot it and then progress forward into the passage. As you progress forward, keep lighting the candles along the way to illuminate the rooms and mark your path. A tall container will be blocking your path; simply move it aside.

The second room with a crate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The following region will have another crate on the south and a coffin beside the stairs. Move the crate towards you to unlock the path.

Using explosive barrels to destroy the rubble (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The next Makino Kurumazuka Kofun room will be filled with some water. Move ahead and take the stairs on the north. The following region will have a blocked opening. Fortunately, there are two explosive barrels just opposite it. Carry one of them and then detonate it.

If you're short on arrows and want a refill, climb up the northern wall in the same room, and you'll get a restocking gallery. You'll come to enter a previous room again (the one with the coffin).

Shoot the barrels with a ranged weapon to detonate them (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Carry an explosive barrel from the last region to the next room and place it above the stairs near the caved-in entrance. Detonate it to open the next path. Progress forward and take a left to reveal a chest. Backtrack to the entrance and head to the right path this time around.

Swim across to your next objective (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You'll come across a room with a water body. Swim through the water (there is a chest deep in the pool) and navigate across to the opening in the east.

Slash the boxes to reveal the room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Head up the stairs. On the next platform, there should be a stack of wooden boxes on your right. Slice them up to reveal explosive barrels. Carry one out of the room and then jump across the gap on the south. Place it near the rubble and then detonate it from a safe distance.

The next room will have a restocking gallery on the west. Refill your inventory and then get prone to crawl across a low opening on the east.

Making it out of the pit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The next room will be a pit. There will be a rope connecting the gap, but Yasuke's weight will make it snap. Either way, you're meant to get down. Use the container found inside the eastern opening of the pit and bring it out (there will be a chest behind the pit). Bring it out to the southern part of the pit, opposite where you entered it from. Climb atop it and move to the next room.

The Final Puzzle

The locations of each crate and opening (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The next Makino Kurumazuka Kofun room will host a sizable puzzle encounter. There are a total of three crates and three openings in it. To keep track of all variables, we'll name them:

The crate you find at the center of the room when you enter: Crate A

The crate that is below the wooden platform on the south: Crate B

The crate that is above the set of stairs on the north: Crate C

The opening below the wooden platform on the south: Opening D

The opening above the set of stairs: Opening E

The opening on the west when you enter the room: Opening F

First, bring Crate A to the left of the wooden platform. It should act as an intermediary structure for when you want to cross the gap between the cliff on the left of the crate and the wooden platform on the right.

Now, pull out Crate B and put it below the opening F.

Head inside Opening D and go through the opening on your right. This long pathway will put you in a room with Crate C. Pull them aside to reveal the Opening E. Carry a fire barrel through the now accessible Opening E and jump down. Now you'll need to take it Opening F. To do this, first, climb the small set of stars to the southeast and then jump on top of Crate A and onto the wooden platform. Next, hop over to Crate B.

Here, hold the aim button and press the Assassinate keybind while looking at the caved-in entrance of Opening F. This will throw the barrel near it. Next, shoot to detonate the barrel and complete the final room of the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The chest and the rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The next region will contain the legendary chest, housing the aforementioned rewards. Here, move the crates on the right to head back to the entrance and then exit the tomb.

That concludes our guide on the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

