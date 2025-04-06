How to obtain the Call of The Void Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Call of the Void Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the many legendary weapons for Naoe that you can obtain. While some of the gear you find in the game can be found in Castles or Kofun Tombs, a few of them can be obtained by looting legendary chests or killing certain targets located all over the open world. The Call of the Void Tanto can be found in the northernmost part of the map, in Omi.

This article will cover where you can find the Call of The Void Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Location and where to find the Call of The Void Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location of the Call of the Void Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Call of the Void Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows is at the northeastern-most part of the map in the Goshiki Outlands region of Omi. The region around Omi is at a higher level, which is why you must be prepared accordingly. You will eventually venture into this place while tracking the Godai of the Void as part of the Godai Shinobi side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

To obtain the Call of the Void Tanto, you must defeat the aforementioned Godai of the Void shinobi. When you track him, the following clues will appear:

His hideout is in Omi

It is in the eastern Goshiki Outlands

It is near Odani Destroyed Tenshu

Defeat the Godai of the Void (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Travel to the Odani Destroyed Tenshu viewpoint if you have unlocked it, and then go East to Daikichiji Temple. Go to the back of the shrine, and you will find the Godai of the Void waiting for you in a cave. It does not help to sneak around much as he can easily detect you. Defeat him to obtain the Call of the Void Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows as a reward.

