All allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to recruit them

During their journey through the war-torn lands of Feudal Japan, Naoe and Yasuke can recruit several allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Similar to the recruit system in older games, these characters can help you out during battle – similar to the Assassin initiates from the Ezio games – acting as a reinforcement.

This article lists all the allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows whom you can recruit and provides steps on how to do so.

All recruitable allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You can recruit allies by meeting them during the main campaign and doing them a favor as part of their personal side quest. These missions are called League Quests, and completing them will allow you to recruit certain characters.

The various allies you recruit in Assassin's Creed Shadows are:

Yaya

Yaya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Requirements: Can be recruited during the Stray Dogs quest.

Can be recruited during the Stray Dogs quest. Ability: Rikishi - Yaya joins the fight and performs pushback attacks.

Yaya is a warrior monk who can be recruited during the Stray Dogs questline. This mission will be available once you take down Wada Koretake. You will initially meet her during The Fatherless Monk quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ibuki

Ibuki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Requirements: Can be recruited during the Homecoming quest.

Can be recruited during the Homecoming quest. Ability: Petals in the Wind - Ibuki joins the fight and deals impact attacks.

You can recruit Ibuki by completing a side quest in Iga at the start of Act 2 of the main questline. Complete the Ambush Interrupted and Homecoming missions in Iga as Yasuke in AC Shadows to recruit Ibuki. You can find the character near Kashiwara Village in the Iga province.

Oni-yuri

Oni-Yuri (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Requirements: Can be recruited during the Sweet Revenge quest.

Can be recruited during the Sweet Revenge quest. Ability: Sleet Dart - Oni-yuri puts someone to sleep.

Another of the allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows whom you can recruit to your cause is Oni-yuri. She is located in the Wakasa region and can be recruited by completing her quests, Sweet Lies and Sweet Revenge. You can start these quests by heading to Satomo Gate in Wakasa.

Gennojo

Gennojo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Requirements: Can be recruited during The Godless Harvest quest.

Can be recruited during The Godless Harvest quest. Ability: Mischievous Sabotage - Gennojo throws a startling projectile.

Gennojo's questline becomes available once you take down the Fool of Shinbakufu. However, you will need to play in Immersive mode to recruit him. Select the following answers during his quest to get him as one of your allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Honor Among Thieves

"I'm keeping it, then."

The Godless Harvest

Soothe Gennojo

You cannot recruit Gennojo if you are playing in Canon Mode or if you do not select the aforementioned options. Note that you need to play as Naoe.

Katsuhime

Katsuhime (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Requirements: Can be recruited during The Diary of Lady Rokkaku quest.

Can be recruited during The Diary of Lady Rokkaku quest. Ability: Teppodo - Katsuhime joins the fight and deals daze attacks.

Katsuhime is a romance option for Naoe in AC Shadows whom you will meet during the Showdown in Sakamoto main quest. After completing the Requiem for Rokkaku mission, her story quest, Letter from Katsuhime, will unlock. Complete that and The Diary of Lady Rokkaku to recruit her.

You must play as Naoe during these quests to recruit Katsuhime as one of your allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Yagoro

Yagoro (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Requirements: Can be recruited during the A Blade in the Dark quest.

Can be recruited during the A Blade in the Dark quest. Ability: Assassinate - Yagoro kills an enemy with 3 or fewer health chunks.

Yagoro can only be recruited after you have taken down all of the Shinbakufu targets. You can find him in Harima, although you will need to challenge and defeat him in a duel. Thereafter, kill a samurai hiding in the Mitsunodo Hall, and you will be able to recruit Yagoro as one of your allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

