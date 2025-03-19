Dodging in Assassin's Creed Shadows, explained

Dodging in Assassin's Creed Shadows can save your life as it is the easiest way of surviving enemy attacks. You can perform dodge and move out of any incoming attack's way as both Naoe and Yasuke. Each protagonist has a unique animation based on their playstyle. Dodging is the most effective way to avoid damage if you get in some heat while exploring the war-torn late 16th Century Japan.

Ad

This article will go over how you can perform dodging in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How dodging in Assassin's Creed Shadows works

Dodging in Assassin's Creed Shadows allows you to effectively avoid enemy attacks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Ubisoft)

Dodging in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a simple action that allows you to avoid incoming damage by getting out of the enemy's attack path. Both Naoe and Yasuke can perform this ability, and their animation will differ due to their stature and build.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Assassin’s Creed Shadows Review: A breath of fresh air, with the scent of the familiar

Naoe is an agile kunoichi so when you dodge with her, she will perform a roll to evade attacks and allow you to tactically reposition yourself. On the other hand, Yasuke performs a traditional side step, getting out of the path and often catching enemies on their blind side.

You can press the following buttons to perform a dodge in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Ad

B on Xbox Controller

O on DualSense Controller

Left Alt Key on the Keyboard

Pressing dodge just before an enemy attack lands also allows you to perform a perfect dodge. Doing so will leave enemies vulnerable, just like what happens if you perfectly parry in the game.

You will enter a slow-motion state for a few seconds and can perform a counterattack in Assassin's Creed Shadows during this time. Enemies cannot dodge or block this move.

Ad

For more Assassin's Creed Shadows guide, check out the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.