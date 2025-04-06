How to obtain the Steel Blossom Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Steel Blossom Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is an upper-level late-game weapon limited to Naoe. Unlocking it will be tied directly to an extremely specific assassination mark. If your goal is obtaining this katana, there's a bit of a journey involved – one that comes with dedication, some completed tasks, and a deadly encounter.

This guide explains how to get the Steel Blossom Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Locating the Steel Blossom Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Whereabouts for the Steel Blossom Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Firstly, this isn't a mission you can open up ahead of time. You'll have to work through a series of precursor missions before The Fool is even on your target list. The route includes getting through The Bad Brother, The Missing Missive, Inside Help, The Twisted Tree, and The Rising Tide. Only after these are cleared can you finally access the mission.

Take down The Fool (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Here’s the short version with all the key steps laid out:

To unlock the Steel Blossom Katana in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’ll need to progress the main story until Chapter 9 , where the key quest Lost Honor becomes available .

in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’ll need to progress the main story until , where the key quest Head to the Byodoin Temple area and meet Isa Sadatame to start the mission. The quest plays out across multiple segments – you’ll first fight through enemies as Yasuke, then switch to Naoe for a stealth section, before swapping back to Yasuke for a final wave of combat.

Dual with the Ise Sadaoki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Eventually, the boss fight with Ise Sadaoki (The Fool) kicks in. You can pick either character for the battle, but Yasuke’s brute strength makes it easier.

kicks in. You can pick either character for the battle, but Yasuke’s brute strength makes it easier. Defeat his guards, shatter his armor, and finish him off. After completing the mission, you're immediately rewarded with the Steel Blossom Katana – no additional steps. Simply end the fight, and the blade is yours.

What makes the Steel Blossom Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows worth the effort?

At max level (60), this katana means serious business. Here’s what it brings to the table:

Weapon DPS : 1974

: 1974 Posture/Headshot DPS : 9141

: 9141 Ability DPS : 10855

: 10855 Adrenaline Gain: 40.00%

Of all the available stat rolls for melee weapons in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, this one favors Adrenaline Gain, making it a natural fit for players who like mixing in tools with regular melee play. Naoe’s hit-and-run, stealth-into-chaos style pairs beautifully with that.

