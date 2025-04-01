How to obtain Time-Honored Crescent Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Time-Honored Crescent Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a mighty warrior's weapon that enhances Yasuke’s overall combat capabilities. This Legendary Naginata has it all — reach, power, and precision — allowing you to fight through groups of enemies or one versus one. Obtaining it is not as easy as opening a chest, as you must face a tough enemy.
If you would like to add this weapon to your inventory, here's where to find it and how much it’s worth.
Locating the Time-Honored Crescent Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Location
The Ancient Crescent Naginata is available from a Legendary Chest at Kashiwabara Fortress. This fortress is found in the Ibu Highlands in the Omi province, to the east of Nagahama Castle and close to the eastern shores of Lake Biwa.
You cannot open the chest as soon as you get to Kashiwabara Fortress. It will be guarded by Samurai Daisho, an intimidating warrior that you must defeat first if you want to obtain the weapon. He keeps patrolling in front of the chest, so you don't have to venture all around the fortress looking for him.
Once you take him down, you can loot Legendary Chest and collect the Time-Honored Crescent Naginata as well as the Improved First Strike Engraving.
Why the Time-Honored Crescent Naginata is worth it
At Level 60, this Legendary Naginata comes with the following stats:
- Weapon DPS: 3,740
- Posture DPS/Headshot DPS: 18,282
- Ability DPS: 19,944
But what truly makes it stand out is its unique perk — its first strike applies a vulnerability effect for 8 seconds. This makes it especially useful in duels and prolonged fights, as enemies will repeatedly be weakened, making them easier to take down.
