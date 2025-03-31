How to obtain the Lethal Lotus Petal Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Lethal Lotus Petal Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is arguably Yasuke's deadliest weapon. This iconic long katana combines amazing power with precision, making it one of the best choices for cutting down enemies with ruthless accuracy. Its specialty comes in being a passive poison build-up asset (18.00%), gradually weakening foes over time.

Ad

If you’re looking to add this lethal blade to your collection, here’s exactly where to find it.

Locating the Lethal Lotus Petal Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Miyanoue Fort is located near the Miki Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To obtain the legendary Long Katana, you need to infiltrate Miyanoue Fort in the Harima region. You can also check out Miki Castle Daisho and claim the legendary rewards. This weapon is secured inside a legendary chest within the fort, but getting to it won’t be easy.

Ad

Trending

Navigate Miyanoue Fort and defeat the guards

Miyanoue Fort is heavily guarded, and you’ll need to fight your way through multiple enemies to reach the legendary chest containing the katana.

Here’s what to expect:

1) Enter the fort

The main entrance is guarded by a Samurai Daisho, a formidable opponent that requires careful combat tactics.

2) Ascend the wooden staircase

After defeating the initial Daisho, go up the stairs, where you'll find two additional Samurai Daishos and a squad of ordinary guards.

Ad

3) Acquire the chest

After you defeat the enemies, look in a shed close to the top part of the fort — that is where the mythical chest is hidden. Open it to obtain the Lethal Lotus Petal Long Katana.

Read also: How to obtain the Myth Slayer Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Maximizing the Power of Lethal Lotus Petal

The Lethal Lotus Petal Long Katana is built for aggressive combat, especially when paired with poison-based Naginatas. With a 50% chance to instantly kill enemies below two health segments if they’re poisoned, this weapon is designed to punish foes.

Ad

Additional rewards for Clearing Miyanoue Fort

Aside from obtaining the Lethal Lotus Petal, conquering Miyanoue Fort grants you:

3,000 XP for Yasuke

Check out: How to obtain the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.