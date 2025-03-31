The Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary weapon that stands out due to its sheer damage potential. With high Weapon DPS, Posture DPS, and Ability damage, this long katana is a powerhouse for Yasuke mains who prefer a mix of aggression and calculated counterattacks.

What truly sets it apart, however, is its engraving that makes enemies vulnerable upon a successful riposte, making it one of the deadliest weapons for those who have mastered defensive play. Here’s everything you need to know about the whereabouts of the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana.

Unlocking the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Take down all the agents in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Eliminating all five targets

The Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana is the final reward for completing the Kurai Eikyou target board in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This target board is tied to the People of Yamato and consists of five assassination targets, each located in a different part of the Yamato region.

Here are the five targets you need to eliminate:

1) The Messenger

Location: Nara Heartland, Yamato, southeast of Kofukuji Temple.

How to find him: The Messenger can be found standing in a field, admiring the flowers during springtime. He’s an easy target since he’s alone, making a stealth kill the best approach.

Reward:

Shade of Blight Naginata

2) Akiyama Agent

Location: Near Uda Matsuyama Castle, Yamato.

How to find him: First, you’ll need to eliminate mercenaries tormenting a local village. Afterward, you’ll discover that the Akiyama Agent is inside the castle, heavily guarded.

Reward:

Repeating Fate Teppo

3) Blacksmith Agent

Location: Miyataki, Yamato, southeast of Utano Tower.

How to find him: He is best approached at night when he is alone in a secluded area.

Reward:

Encouragement Amulet

4) Katsuragi Agent

Location: Gokenin Manor, Katsuragi, Yamato.

How to find him: His exact location is unlocked through a side quest, but he is generally found inside a heavily guarded estate. The best way to eliminate him is at night, using stealth.

Reward:

Boulder Fall Kanabo

5) Tsutsui Agent

Location: Koriyama Castle, Yamato.

How to find him: Located in the northeast section of the castle, he is in a heavily fortified area. You can bypass most guards by sneaking in through the rooftop entrance.

Reward:

Dragon’s Wrath Bow

How to claim the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana

Fuyu's whereabouts (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you kill all five targets, you can go back to Fuyu, the quest giver. She wants you to go to the persimmon tree, which is located behind the Omiwa Shrine. This is the same persimmon tree where Kojiro first encountered Naoe and Yasuke. Once you arrive here, you can find the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana waiting for you.

Additional rewards for completing Kurai Eikyou

Completing the Kurai Eikyou target board will not only give you the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana but also:

6 legendary weapons (including Whisper of Muramasa).

5,000 XP to help level up faster.

Two new skills unlocked:

Kunai Assassination Damage III for Naoe.

Silent Arrows III for Yasuke.

For this reason, the Kurai Eikyou target board is one of the most rewarding side quests in Assassin's Creed Shadows. It rewards your effort with some of the best legendary gear and valuable upgrades for both playable characters.

