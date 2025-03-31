  • home icon
How to obtain the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 31, 2025 08:48 GMT
Getting Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana in Assassin
Here's how to get the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana stands out as a legendary weapon that offers both offensive power and defensive utility. With an engraving that knocks enemies back upon a successful parry, this katana allows Yasuke to dominate the battlefield, especially when the situation calls for crowd control.

If you want to add this formidable blade to your arsenal, here’s where to find it.

Locating the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location of the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana (Image via Ubisoft)
Location of the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana (Image via Ubisoft)

The Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana is found in a legendary chest in Eagle’s Nest, a desolate area in Yamashiro. Eagle’s Nest is located at the southwestern tip of Yamashiro, extremely close to the Harima border. If you are trying to find the precise location, the legendary chest is just northwest of Yamazaki Castle and west of Shoryuji Castle.

The three of the nearest viewpoints you can use to pinpoint it are:

  • Shoryuji Tenshu (to the east)
  • Yamazaki Tenshu (to the southeast)
  • The Forsaken Pagoda (to the northwest)

When you get to the Eagle's Nest, you'll have to ascend the cliffs to the location. Watch out for a chain of shrine gates located past a broken bridge. Rather than attempt to jump it, look below the bridge — you'll find a group of rocks concealing the legendary chest.

The chest blends into the surroundings quite well, so it’s easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. Carefully drop down to the lower level and interact with the chest to obtain the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana.

This legendary weapon perfectly complements Yasuke’s fighting style, giving him additional crowd-control abilities alongside his already devastating strikes. If you prefer a more aggressive, tank-like approach, this katana will quickly become one of your go-to weapons in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
