Where to find all Shoryuji Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Shoryuji Castle Samurai Daishos are some of the toughest elite enemies in Assassin's Creed Shadows, guarding key areas within the fortress. Taking them down not only weakens the castle’s defenses but also earns Mastery Points and unlocks the Legendary Chest. Hidden within the castle are the Yurei-Walker Robes, a powerful armor set that enhances stealth by reducing noise detection.

This guide pinpoints where to find all three Shoryuji Castle Samurai Daishos, as well as how to collect every reward in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

All Shoryuji Castle Samurai Daishos locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shoryuji Castle's whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

1) Northwest Watch – First Samurai Daisho

The first of the Shoryuji Castle Samurai Daishos guards the northwest part of the castle, treading a consistent path along the outer fences. He moves alone and is easily eliminable with a stealth assassination.

2) Western Bridge – Second Samurai Daisho

The second Daisho is located on a small bridge to the west, where he patrols with two guards. This spot is more open, so eliminating the other two guards first will prevent detection.

3) Eastern Training Grounds – Third Samurai Daisho

The third and final of the Shoryuji Castle Samurai Daishos can be found in the middle-east part of the castle, in front of a mini training ground. He practices with soldiers all the time, so it becomes more difficult to find him by himself.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Shoryuji Castle

1) Finding the Kura Key

The Kura Key is concealed within a building in the northwest region of the castle. Clearing surrounding enemies before getting there is advised since guards frequently patrol the area.

2) Accessing the Legendary Chest

Having cleared out all Samurai Daishos, go up to the top of the castle keep. A trapdoor atop it leads to an entered guarded room that contains two samurai. Defeat them before robbing the Legendary Chest.

Legendary Chest rewards

Yurei-Walker Robes

3x Mastery Points

3000 XP

Extra resources in Shoryuji Castle

Storage shed (Northwest corner) : Found near the Kura Key location, containing additional resources.

: Found near the Kura Key location, containing additional resources. Main tower basement: More supplies are stored at the bottom floor of the castle tower, requiring the Castle Kura Key to access.

