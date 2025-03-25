Where to find all Yamazaki Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Yamazaki Castle Samurai Daishos are tough foes in Assassin's Creed Shadows, spread out across strategic points within the fortress. They must be defeated, not just to rid the castle of danger but also to open up the Legendary Chest, which holds high-end gear. Yamazaki Castle is found in the southeastern region of the Yamashiro province, and destroying all five Daishos is the only means of accessing its top loot.

This guide dissects where to locate Yamazaki Castle Samurai Daishos and how to redeem your rewards in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

All Yamazaki Castle Samurai Daishos location in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Yamazaki Castle's whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

1) Eastern Castle Gate – First Samurai Daisho

The first of the Yamazaki Castle Samurai Daishos guards the eastern gate of the keep, close to the main entrance of the castle. He is constantly shifting between two guards, so a sneaky approach is not possible. A swift assassination from above or a ranged attack is best to take him out without alerting anyone.

2) Red Wooden Bridge – Second Samurai Daisho

The second of the Yamazaki Castle Samurai Daishos is to be found in the southern extremity of the castle, pacing back and forth along a crimson wooden bridge. He is fairly predictable, making it simple enough to attack him from the dark. Just remember to watch out for the nearby archers.

3) Overlooking the Water – Third Samurai Daisho

Positioned on a hill east of the keep, this Samurai Daisho guards a small body of water. He has a short patrol route, so he is one of the more difficult ones to kill. A stealth back takedown is the safest way to get rid of him.

4) Northern Large House – Fourth Samurai Daisho

This Samurai Daisho defends the entrance to a big house north of the keep. Direct combat is dangerous due to his heavy armor, so it's best to distract him and get a critical backstab. If you get caught, smoke bombs can be used to reset the fight.

5) Courtyard Watch – Fifth Samurai Daisho

The final of the Yamazaki Castle Samurai Daishos appears in the northernmost area of the keep, guarding a large tree courtyard. His broad patrol route provides multiple assassination points, particularly if you bait him towards foliage for an ambush kill.

Tip: Naoe cannot access the basement of the castle — only Yasuke can break through the basement door to clear out additional enemies.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Yamazaki Castle

A Legendary Chest in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

1) Finding the Yamazaki Chest key

To unlock the Legendary Chest, you first need the Yamazaki Chest key, which is kept inside a guarded room in the western tower of the keep. If you haven’t taken out the Samurai Daisho patrolling the area, he must be eliminated before safely retrieving the key.

2) Legendary Chest location

Once you have the Yamazaki Chest Key, head to the castle rooftop. A trapdoor will lead you inside to the Legendary Chest, which contains:

Yurei Walker Hood (Headgear)

3000 XP

5x Mastery Points

