Where to find all Katano Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Katano Castle Samurai Daishos are important antagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows, located at pivotal points across the fortress. Eliminating them not only removes danger but also earns you access to prized rewards such as a Legendary Chest with access to unique equipment. Katano Castle is in Izumi, Settsu, south of Osaka.

This guide lays out the exact positions of Katano Castle Samurai Daishos and where to find every single hidden reward.

All Katano Castle Samurai Daishos location in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Katano Castle whereabouts in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

1) Northeastern Castle Grounds – First Samurai Daisho

The first Samurai Daisho patrols the northeastern corner of Katano Castle. This zone is comparatively less protected, so it's a simple area where one can get a quick kill without much interference. A rooftop entry or a silent kill from concealed positions is the most effective method to take him out neatly.

2) Southeastern Construction Area – Second Samurai Daisho

The second of the Katano Castle Samurai Daishos travels across the southeastern building area, often through narrow streets. Attacking him after he separates from others, preferably when he is alone, allows you to eliminate him without warning nearby hostiles.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Katano Castle

How a Legendary Chest looks in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

1) Kura Key location

The Kura Key is hidden inside a building in the northeastern part of the castle. If the first Samurai Daisho is still alive, you must deal with him before grabbing the key safely.

2) Legendary Chest location

Once you have the Kura Key, head to the main castle rooftop, where a trapdoor leads inside. Use Eagle Vision while climbing to ensure guards don’t spot you. The Legendary Chest inside contains the Tools Master Gear, a Light Armor set for Naoe with a special Kunai Throw on Assassinate perk, making it ideal for stealth-based builds.

Additional loot: Insect Cage

An Insect Cage is also hidden in the main tower of Katano Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows, close to the Legendary Chest. Guards patrol the area, so you can either sneak past them or clear the room before grabbing it.

