In Assassin's Creed Shadows, players face a key dialogue moment involving Imai Sokyu's son and daughter during the Searching Sakai quest. When Naoe confronts two gunsmiths about counterfeit contract papers, she is forced to respond to their questioning. The choice between claiming to know Imai Sokyu’s son or daughter might seem important, but in reality, it doesn't impact the outcome of the mission.

While the dialogue involving Imai Sokyu's son and daughter might seem significant, it ultimately doesn’t change the mission's outcome in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Does the choice between Imai Sokyu's son and daughter matter in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

No, the choice between Imai Sokyu’s son or daughter doesn’t change the outcome, as the confrontation always leads to violence.

To reach this part of the story, you must choose the "Searching Sakai" quest from the Onryo board. This leads Naoe to the Sakai Firearm District, accessible through fast travel. There, you must locate three gunsmiths and ask them about making a Golden Teppo.

After talking to the third gunsmith, the quest marker will be moved to two gunsmiths talking to one another. This is where eavesdropping comes into play. Remaining unseen and listening to their conversation will initiate the next part of the mission.

Imai Sokyu's son and daughter dialogue exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Regardless of Naoe's choice in the Imai Sokyu's son and daughter conversation, the dialogue reaches a confrontation — the gunsmiths either request 500 Mon or try to run away. Naoe is forced to kill them to claim the contracts.

First choice:

"My name is not important."

"I am with the Imai."

Choosing the second option prompts the gunsmiths to ask:

"Are you with Sokyu’s son or daughter?"

Here are its three choices and their outcomes:

Choosing “I know Imai Sokyu’s son.”

Yakichi initially suggests handing over the contracts to Naoe, but Asajiro refuses and demands payment instead, forcing a confrontation.

Choosing “I know Imai Sokyu’s daughter.”

Asajiro denies this at once, saying that Imai Sokyu has no daughter. This does not stop the inevitable battle or pursuit.

Choosing “That’s none of your business.”

A more forceful response, but it still has the same outcome.

No matter what you choose in the Imai Sokyu's son and daughter dialogue, the conversation leads to the same violent confrontation. There’s no way to avoid combat, as Naoe must eliminate the gunsmiths and retrieve the Counterfeit Contract Papers before proceeding.

The canon dialogue choice for Imai Sokyu's son and daughter in Assassin's Creed Shadows

While the game offers multiple responses for the choices between Imai Sokyu's son and daughter, the canon choice is “My name is not important.” This avoids any claim about Imai Sokyu’s family and keeps the conversation neutral. If this option is chosen, the gunsmiths move straight to attempting extortion or escaping.

Breaking down the searching Sakai quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Searching Sakai is part of the Onryo mission board and requires Naoe to investigate the Sakai Firearm District in pursuit of the woman who shot her.

Steps in the mission:

Travel to the Sakai Firearm District using the waypoint. Speak with three gunsmiths about crafting a Golden Teppo. Eavesdrop on two gunsmiths discussing counterfeit contracts. Confront Yakichi and Asajiro, triggering the dialogue choice. Chase or eliminate them to retrieve the counterfeit contracts.

Once the contracts are secured, the mission continues with tracking Imai Sokyu.

Finding Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows

After obtaining the contracts, Naoe must locate Imai Sokyu. The game provides two hints:

He is in western Settsu.

He is in southwestern Sakai.

Following these clues, you must travel to a city southwest of the Sakai Firearm District, where a blue quest marker will appear. Inside a large house, Naoe will find Sokyu seated with his father.

Interaction with Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Key interaction with Imai Sokyu

Engage in conversation as Sokyu questions Naoe’s identity. Select a fake name, which must be remembered for later interactions. Follow Sokyu to his home, either manually or by using the auto-follow option. The quest concludes with Naoe securing an invitation to a tea ceremony.

