Where is the executioner in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and how to kill him 

The executioner in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Shindo Hiroshi, is a key target in The Killing Field mission. Taking him down is crucial, as he holds valuable intelligence on Wada Koretake, which unlocks the Stolen Faith mission. However, his camp is well-guarded, making a stealthy approach the best option.

This guide covers where to find the executioner and the most effective ways to eliminate him in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The executioner’s location in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The executioner’s whereabouts in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Shindo Hiroshi is concealed in Nanatsumatsu, a terrain found west of Amagasaki Castle in Izumi Settsu. His base is situated in a dense area of fog, so it is hard to locate at first sight.

How to locate Nanatsumatsu

Open the map and find Amagasaki Castle, which is located at the western border of Izumi Settsu.

Proceed along the road west of the castle until you notice a pond and a small hut where two animals are grazing — this is Nanatsumatsu.

If the location is still under fog, you can send a scout to unveil it or head there straight with a close fast travel point.

Upon arrival, you’ll notice a well-fortified camp filled with enemies. This is where Shindo Hiroshi is waiting.

Best strategy to assassinate the Executioner (Shindo Hiroshi)

Taking down the Executioner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Shindo Hiroshi is the strongest enemy in the camp, therefore the priority is eliminating him before contending with his guards.

1) Silent elimination

Stealth assassination is the most seamless way of eliminating Shindo Hiroshi without pulling out the entire camp. The most accessible way is from the east and avoiding the main gate. Here’s how to execute the perfect stealth kill:

Use the high ground on the eastern end to scout for enemy positions before jumping in. Rather than using the main drag, use the fence, which is close to your angle of sight. There is also a section of broken fence that is an even easier route Stealth kill the first guard hiding on the opposite side of a cart to the right. Then run by the bonfire, and head to the raised platform with banners. Take down the gun-wielding enemy stationed there. After that crawl through the trench, as you'll be able to kill another guard while centered with your position. Pay attention to the executioner as he will potentially turn his back as he is engaged with the interaction. If he does turn his back, kill him immediately. If not, then you may need to creep around the camp perimeter until there is a suitable break.

After you eliminate Shindo Hiroshi, you have accomplished your mission.

2) Alternative approach

For those who prefer brute force, you can charge into the camp and engage in direct combat. However, this will alert all guards and make the fight significantly harder.

Climb the fence from the east and immediately assassinate Shindo Hiroshi.

Prepare for an intense battle against the remaining guards.

After clearing the camp, free the hostages and loot the area for supplies.

Once Hiroshi is dead, search his body to retrieve a letter containing intelligence on Wada Koretake, unlocking the next mission in Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Stolen Faith.

