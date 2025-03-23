Where to find all Uda Matsumaya Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

The Uda Matsumaya Castle Samurai Daishos are high-ranking targets in Assassin's Creed Shadows, each guarding key areas within the fortress. Eliminating all four not only clears your objective but also unlocks a Legendary Chest packed with valuable rewards.

This guide will help you locate every Uda Matsumaya Castle Samurai Daisho and secure the loot hidden within this stronghold.

All Uda Matsumaya Castle Samurai Daisho Locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Uda Matsumaya Castle in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Southwestern Perimeter – First Samurai Daisho

The first Uda Matsumaya Castle Samurai Daisho patrols the southwestern edge of the castle grounds. He is often found patrolling close to a small outpost along the periphery, so it's a good location for a stealthy take-down in the shadows.

2) Northern Courtyard – Second Samurai Daisho

The second Samurai Daisho is located in a courtyard on the northern side of the castle. This courtyard is guarded by a few guards, so it is best to arrange for a distraction or utilize rooftop vantage points to reach him without being noticed.

3) Base of the Central Tower – Third Samurai Daisho

The third Samurai Daisho is positioned at the foot of the great tower in the middle of Uda Matsumaya Castle. He seldom leaves his post, so he is an ideal candidate for a swift assassination if you can sneak up on him.

4) Southeast Courtyard – Fourth Samurai Daisho

The last Samurai Daisho guards the southeastern courtyard of the big watchtower. Guards walk through this area often, so a quiet kill will either require good timing or an effective bait.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Uda Matsumaya Castle

1) Legendary Chest location

The Legendary Chest is found inside the large tower near the southeastern perimeter of the castle. It only becomes accessible after eliminating all four Samurai Daishos, so be sure to clear them out before making your way to the chest.

Rewards for defeating the Samurai Daishos and looting Uda Matsumaya Castle

Completing the Uda Matsumaya Castle challenge rewards players with:

3,000 XP

4 Mastery Points

Legendary Onna-musha Kosode (A powerful piece of legendary light armor)

