Amagasaki Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Where to find, rewards and more

The Amagasaki Castle Samurai Daishos are scattered throughout the fortress, and collecting them is key to unlocking special rewards in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Each Samurai Daisho is located in specific spots, often near guards or within heavily patrolled areas.

This guide will help you find them, along with other key rewards hidden within Amagasaki Castle.

All Samurai Daisho locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Amagasaki Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Training Grounds - First Daisho

The first Daisho can be found in front of a dwelling where two enemies are in a mock battle with bokken (wooden swords). Their training grounds make this a simple location to spot but watch out for other guards roaming nearby.

2) Southeast Inner Wall - Second Daisho

In order to locate the second Daisho, scale the southeast interior wall of the castle just beyond the body of water. On reaching the summit, walk up and peek towards the right side to view it.

3) Northwest Storage Shed - Third Daisho

The third Daisho is embedded in the northwest quarter of the inner wall, close to the storage shed. This quarter is not as secluded but continues to be patrolled, so be careful while approaching.

4) Western Outer Wall - Fourth Daisho

The fourth Daisho is not stationary — it travels along the west side of the outer wall. This Daisho is moving, so track its path closely and seize it at the appropriate time.

5) South Bridge House - Fifth Daisho

The final Daisho can be found inside a house across the south bridge. During the day, the Samurai may be patrolling outside, but at night, the Daisho will be indoors.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Amagasaki Castle

Legendary Chest in Amagasaki Castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Legendary Chest location - Rooftop hatch

A Legendary Chest is hidden at the top floor of Amagasaki Castle, located in the northeast section of the fortress. To reach it, climb onto the rooftop and open the hatch leading inside.

Kura Key location - House with a Floor hatch

The Amagasaki Castle Kura Key is located in the middle of the castle grounds, inside a house with a floor hatch. This key is essential for unlocking key storage areas within the castle.

Storage sheds and additional resources

1) Outer Castle - Western storage shed

One Storage Shed is positioned in the outer castle, specifically on the midwest side of the area.

2) Inner Castle - Northwest storage shed

Another Storage Shed can be found inside the inner castle, near one of the Samurai Daishos.

3) Castle Tower - Bottom floor resources

More resources are hidden on the bottom floor of the castle’s main tower. However, this area is locked and requires the Castle Kura Key to access.

Rewards for defeating the Samurai Daishos and looting the castle

Eliminating all Samurai Daishos in Amagasaki Castle grants 5 Mastery Points and unlocks the Legendary Headgear — Tools Master Mask, which enhances shuriken durability. Additionally, players receive 3,000 XP and the Unbreakable Shuriken Engraving, making it a worthwhile challenge to complete.

By methodically clearing out the castle and securing every Daisho, you can maximize your rewards and dominate in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

