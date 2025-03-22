How to obtain the Wave of Wasps Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Wave of Wasps Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a powerful gun for Yasuke that you can find while journeying across the war-torn lands of Feudal Japan. The firearm provides a 32% increase to your armor-piercing ability when stationary and boasts high DPS stats across the board. You can unlock this particular Teppo from one of the side quests in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

This guide will help you easily obtain the Wave of Wasps Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to get the Wave of Wasps Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location of the Teppo Expert in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

You can obtain the Wave of Wasps Teppo upon defeating a particular enemy called the Teppo Expert. This particular boss is part of a series of targets from the Genzaburo’s Soldiers side quest in the game. To start the side quest, talk to a man called Koshiro in Kitano Village, who will ask you to kill his former comrades.

Ad

Trending

Following this, your objective board will receive a series of targets called Genzaburo’s Soldiers and you will need to kill the Teppo Expert to obtain the weapon. You can find this man at the Kaya Shrine in the Harima region of the map.

The Kaya Shrine is located on Mount Kasagata, in the northwest part of Harima. Teleport to the watchtower in Inariyama Garrison if you have the viewpoint synchronized and unlocked. The Teppo Expert can be a challenging boss and the fight will trigger once you get close to him.

Ad

Keep in mind that he will be supported by his henchmen so it is ideal to take them out before focusing on the boss. Most of the Teppo Expert's attacks can be parried but beware of the ones glowing red as you need to dodge them in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Once you defeat him, you will receive the Wave of Wasps Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows as a reward. This legendary gun — which can be equipped on Yasuke — comes with a perk that deals +32% damage to enemy armor when you are stationary.

Ad

That concludes everything you need to know about obtaining the Wave of Wasps Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You can check out the articles below for more guides and related content.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.