Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Corrupt Blade (Kabukimono)

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 23, 2025 09:51 GMT
Tracking and defeating Corrupt Blade in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Tracking and defeating Corrupt Blade in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, taking down the Kabukimono is a task that demands precision and patience, and Corrupt Blade is one of the most dangerous among them. A master manipulator, he preys on lost ronin, twisting them to his dark cause. Whether you take him on alone or ambush him alongside his allies, eliminating him is crucial to restoring order.

Ad

This guide explains how to defeat Corrupt Blade (Kabukimono) in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to locate and takedown Corrupt Blade (Kabukimono) in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Blade&#039;s location in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Blade's location in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Before hunting Corrupt Blade, you must eliminate the initial five Kabukimono — Big Sueki, Ember, Grave Dancer, Ghost General, and Chief Cuckoo. Once you have dealt with them, you’ll uncover information about three more rogue ronin: Corrupt Blade, Peacock, and Laughing Man. You can either lure all three into a single battle or track them down one by one.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

If you gather them for a fight, Blade will be in a lumberyard south of Takagi Otsuka Fort in Harima. However, if you hunt him individually, you’ll find him at Habayama Camp, right next to the Mount Haba viewpoint.

How to defeat Corrupt Blade

If you're going at it alone, stealth is your best bet. Habayama Camp is heavily defended, so taking out the patrols individually will make the battle simpler. After clearing the area, you can single out Blade and take him out with minimal resistance. That said, this is an easy way and it might even feel boring.

Ad

For a more brutal fight, bringing the three together at the lumberyard is the better option. In this area, Blade is with Peacock and Laughing Man, making this a prime opportunity for a smoke bomb setup. Drop down from above or charge in through the fog and mete out serious damage. You'll get some backup from the allied warriors, who will provide cover for the rest of the ronin while you take care of the job.

Ad

Blade attacks with slow but powerful blows, so dodging is the best tactic. Remain on the move, use the smoke bombs if things get too tough, and continue to whittle down his health until he falls.

Read also: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Laughing Man (Kabukimono)

Rewards

  • 2000 XP
  • 2 Mastery Points
  • Kabuki Corruptor (a unique weapon)
  • Ration on Kill Engraving

Bringing down Blade cripples the Kabukimono's influence, inching you closer to dismantling the group entirely. Whether you go for a methodical assassination or an all-out brawl, the right strategy will put this ronin down once and for all.

Ad

Check out: Yasuke weapon tier list in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी