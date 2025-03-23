Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Peacock (Kabukimono)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, taking down the Kabukimono is no easy task. Peacock is one of the last and trickiest of the lot. Alongside Laughing Man and Corrupt Blade, he forms the final trio of rogue ronin that must be eliminated. Whether you opt for a tactical approach or prefer a head-on battle, getting rid of the target requires some planning.

Ad

This guide explains how to beat Peacock (Kabukimono) in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to locate and take down Peacock (Kabukimono) in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The target's location in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

You can only hunt down Peacock after eliminating the first five Kabukimono – Big Sueki, Ember, Grave Dancer, Ghost General, and Chief Cuckoo. Once that’s done, you’ll have two options: lure the last three into a single location for an ambush or track them down individually across Harima.

Ad

Trending

If you choose to fight them together, the target will be at a lumberyard south of Takagi Otsuka Fort, alongside his two companions. However, if you go after him alone, he will be in northern Mount Kasagata, near the Tamba border, northwest of Lover’s Lake.

How to defeat Peacock

If you’re tackling Peacock alone, he will be found near a bridge, accompanied by a single ronin. The easiest method is to use foliage for cover, sneak up behind him, and take him out before his ally notices. This is a quick and efficient approach, although it lacks the thrill of a larger fight.

Ad

If you seek a challenge, round up all three Kabukimono at the lumberyard. The three will be grouped together on the south end, allowing you to take them out strategically. Remain on the rooftops and bushes, then approach the plants around them. The closest of the three to the bush is the target, so he is an easy first kill.

Once he's on the ground, surrounding warriors will attack, leaving you with an opportunity to take care of Laughing Man and Corrupt Blade. They have slow and telegraphed attacks, so as long as you're dodging, you will win.

Ad

Read more: How to obtain the Wave of Wasps Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Rewards

2000 XP

2 Mastery Points

The Sleight of Hand (a unique weapon)

Buildup with Backstab Engraving

Eliminating Peacock weakens the Kabukimono’s grip on Harima, bringing you one step closer to wiping out the faction for good.

Check out more articles on Assassin's Creed Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.