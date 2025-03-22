How to obtain the Bloodshade Katana in Assasssin's Creed Shadows

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 15:38 GMT
Bloodshade Katana in Assassin
The Bloodshade is a Legendary Katana that you can obtain early on (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Bloodshade Katana in Assasssin's Creed Shadows is easily one of the best weapons that you can obtain early on for Naoe. This blade's high DPS stats can help you building the affliction effect on enemies. You can find it near the coast of Amagasaki in the Izumi Settsu region of the map in Assassin's Creed Shadows

We take a look at how you can obtain the Bloodshade Katana in Assasssin's Creed Shadows.

How to find the Bloodshade Katana in Assasssin's Creed Shadows

Location of the Bloodshade Katana (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Location of the Bloodshade Katana (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Bloodshade Katana in Assasssin's Creed Shadows is in a chest aboard a Japanese warship southwest of Amagasaki and west of the Burnt Village of Nakajima in the Izumi Settsu region. To get there, travel to the Amagasaki Kakurega and head to the docks to obtain a boat.

Approach from the rearside of the ship to avoid detection (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Approach from the rearside of the ship to avoid detection (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Spot the warship docked on the ocean once you get to the port of Amagasaki. Find a boat here and drive it to the ship but approach it from the rearside. Carefully climb up, and you'll spot a haybale where you can hide. From here, you'll see an open window leading to the ship's second floor.

Enter the window but be careful of the guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Enter the window but be careful of the guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Enter the room via the window, and you'll find an enemy inside. Assassinate him stealthily so that he doesn't alert the others on the ship. He's a bit high leveled, so use guaranteed asssassination activated in AC Shadows to instantly kill him if you have the ability.

Loot the chest to obtain the Bloodshade Katana in Assasssin's Creed Shadows(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Loot the chest to obtain the Bloodshade Katana in Assasssin's Creed Shadows(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Inside the room, you'll find a chest. Looting it will give you the Bloodshade, one of the best legendary weapons for Naoe in AC Shadows. It has bleed buildup and a perk that stops you from losing Affliction Buildup on enemies. This is one of the best katanas all around, and you can upgrade it once you've unlocked the forge.

