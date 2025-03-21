How to do Guaranteed Assassination in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

A particular setting lets you to perform Guaranteed Assassination in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Given not many fans of the series enjoy the grindy nature of new RPG titles, requiring you to invest heavily on skills to be able to one-shot targets, Ubisoft has introduced this feature in its latest game. Enabling this setting will allow you to one-hit assassinate if you are in stealth.

We go over how you can do Guaranteed Assassination in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to perform Guaranteed Assassination in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Turning on this setting will let you assassinate most enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Hitting an enemy from behind or above and quickly taking them out before they can detect you has always been a core part of the Assassin's Creed series. This feature was let go with the introduction of the RPG mechanics, and you needed to either grind for a while to become powerful enough to one-shot low leveled targets.

However, while the latest game also has those RPG gimmicks for players who like them, it also brings back a modifier that lets you to one-hit kill anyone if you're stealthy. Here's is how you can turn on Guaranteed Assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Go to Options in the main or the pause menu.

Go to the Gameplay Tab.

Select the Difficulty Tuning option.

Tick the Guaranteed Assassination box.

Now, with Guaranteed Assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows activated, you can one-shot anyone regardless of whether they're a foot soldier or a heavily armored high ranking warrior. This will also make sneaking around the various castles easier, as now you don't have to worry about just injuring the enemy and them detecting you.

Given Naoe is comparetively fragile than Yasuke; thus enabling Guaranteed Assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be a major boon. If you've unlocked Double Assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows, it will also allow you to take down two targets in one shot.

That concludes everything you need to know about turning on Guaranteed Assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Check out the following guides for more related content.

