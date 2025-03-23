Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Chief Cuckoo (Kabukimono)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, Chief Cuckoo is one of the most challenging members of the Kabukimono to assassinate. His gang roams from village to village, occupying homes. Eliminating is not easy, as he’s heavily guarded at the Katano Oil Trading area, southwest of Katano Castle, making a direct approach risky.

This guide explains how to beat Cuckoo (Kabukimono) in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to locate and take down Chief Cuckoo (Kabukimono) in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Chief Cuckoo's location in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Chief Cuckoo is hiding in the Katano Oil Trading Company, located west of Katano Castle in the Izumi Settsu region. He typically stays inside a small building to the southeast, though he moves around the area. The compound is well-guarded, with multiple enemies stationed throughout.

Enemies in the area include:

Two Ronin

One Elite thug

Several lower-tier thugs scattered throughout the compound

How to defeat Chief Cuckoo

If you play as Yasuke, a brute-force style will work. His increased defense will allow him to take more hits, so you can rush forward and kill enemies head-on. If you prefer a more strategic game with Naoe, stealth and swift killing will be important.

Upgrading Naoe's kunai for added damage can aid in weakening foes before attacking them in close combat. Using smoke bombs is a good distraction, allowing the character to slide past guards undetected or retreat when necessary. As a last resort, retreating and coming back later when the foes are not on high alert can be a good strategy.

Best strategy to kill Chief Cuckoo

The best way to take out Chief Cuckoo is to stick to the rooftops around the compound and wait for him to enter the small building with explosive barrels inside. Once he’s inside, hit a barrel with a Kunai to create a deadly explosion. This will either eliminate or weaken him significantly. But if you prefer direct combat, be mindful of his guards and try to isolate him before engaging.

Rewards

2000 XP

2 Mastery Points

Prancing Naginata (a unique weapon)

Damage After Dodge Engraving

Taking out Cuckoo not only removes a dangerous figure from Assassin's Creed Shadows but also grants valuable loot that can enhance your combat abilities.

