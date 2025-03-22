All current Assassin’s Creed Shadows Animus Hub Projects, rewards, and more

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Animus Hub Projects function like battle passes, offering exclusive rewards for completing specific objectives. Called Anomalies, these challenges grant Data Fragments, which players use to unlock legendary gear, crafting materials, and currency. Since only one Project can be active at a time, players must decide which rewards they want to prioritize.

The system rotates periodically, meaning these Animus Hub Projects rewards are only available for a limited time in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Functioning of Animus Hub Projects in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Animus Hub Projects in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Animus Hub can be accessed from the pause menu, allowing you to track your objectives and manage your progress. Two Projects are available to play at release — The Legacy and Awakening — but there is room for a third, so more might be introduced in the future.

Every Project contains more than one reward level, and new items become available for each 600 Data Fragment acquired. When you switch between Projects in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, your progress is preserved, so you can come back without losing previously acquired rewards.

To gain Data Fragments, you must complete Anomalies, which are limited-time challenges. They refresh constantly, so it's important to get them done on time to get the most progress before they cycle out.

Current Animus Hub Projects and their rewards

Keys in Animus Hub Projects (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) The Legacy Project

This Project primarily benefits Naoe, with legendary armor and trinkets enhancing stealth gameplay. However, Yasuke also gets powerful weapons. The full rewards include:

Rank 4: Cerulean Nexus – Legendary Naginata for Yasuke (Increases impact on Shoulder Tackle).

Cerulean Nexus – Legendary for Yasuke (Increases impact on Shoulder Tackle). Rank 9: Cerulean Guise Hood – Legendary Headgear for Naoe (Undetectable when dodging out of a stalking zone).

Cerulean Guise Hood – Legendary for Naoe (Undetectable when dodging out of a stalking zone). Rank 13: Cerulean Puzzle Trinket – Legendary Trinket for Naoe (+2 health segments removed on Running Assassinate).

Cerulean Puzzle Trinket – Legendary for Naoe (+2 health segments removed on Running Assassinate). Rank 18: Cerulean Glitch – Legendary Long Katana for Yasuke (Restores 100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use but does not heal).

Cerulean Glitch – Legendary for Yasuke (Restores 100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use but does not heal). Rank 21: Cerulean Guise Kosode – Legendary Light Armor for Naoe (Tags enemies on sight with Eagle Vision).

Additional rewards include:

1,000 - 2,000 Keys (used in the Exchange)

Gold Crafting Materials

Encrypted Data Files

2) The Awakening Project

This Project focuses more on Yasuke, giving him powerful armor and trinkets while also offering Naoe useful weapons. The rewards are:

Rank 4: Cerulean Flux – Legendary Tanto for Naoe (Instantly charges posture attacks after using abilities).

Cerulean Flux – Legendary for Naoe (Instantly charges posture attacks after using abilities). Rank 9: Cerulean Guise Mask – Legendary Helmet for Yasuke (+50% chance to loot rations from dead bodies).

Cerulean Guise Mask – Legendary for Yasuke (+50% chance to loot rations from dead bodies). Rank 13: Cerulean Core – Legendary Amulet for Yasuke (+2 health segments removed on Brutal Assassinations during daytime).

Cerulean Core – Legendary for Yasuke (+2 health segments removed on Brutal Assassinations during daytime). Rank 18: Cerulean Arc – Legendary Katana for Naoe (Restores 100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use but does not heal).

Cerulean Arc – Legendary for Naoe (Restores 100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use but does not heal). Rank 21: Cerulean Guise Armor – Legendary Armor for Yasuke (Restores 100% of an Adrenaline Chunk on ration use).

Additional rewards include:

1,000 - 2,000 Keys

Gold Crafting Materials

Encrypted Data Files

Which project should you choose?

Gold in Animus Hub Projects (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Since only one Project can be progressed at a time, you must choose based on your preferred playstyle. If Naoe is your main character, The Legacy provides stealth gear that complements her. At the same time, Awakening in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is best for Yasuke players who need tankier armor and brawnier weapons.

Whichever Project you choose, you must complete it before it expires to win its unique rewards. As Anomalies rotate every week, keeping track of work is the best approach for maximizing rewards before these Projects get replaced in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

