Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Laughing Man (Kabukimono)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Laughing Man is one of the most dangerous Kabukimono, a group of lawless ronin terrorizing villages. Unlike previous targets, eliminating him requires careful planning, as he doesn’t operate alone. After taking down the first five Kabukimono – Big Sueki, Ember, Grave Dancer, Ghost General, and Chief Cuckoo – you will discover three more have joined their ranks, including Laughing Man.
This guide explains how to beat Laughing Man (Kabukimono) in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
How to locate and takedown Laughing Man (Kabukimono) in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Your approach determines where your target will be. If you opt to track him down personally, he can be found in Blackstone Cascades within the northern region of Harima province, east of Lover's Lake. The fastest way to get to him is by spawning at the Inariayama Watchtower and going northeast.
But if you choose to recruit the rest of the Kabukimono for a showdown, he will be in a lumberyard south of Takagi Otsuka Fort, in eastern Harima. This alternative allows you to beat them all at once.
How to defeat the Laughing Man
Going after the target alone may seem easier, but gathering the trio and eliminating them together is a better choice. This method saves time and offers a fresh challenge.
If you’re attacking the trio at the lumberyard, approach them from the southern entrance, where they will group together. Using smoke bombs is the best way to create an opening – drop them in the center and immediately assassinate the target before chaos erupts. Once the fight begins, let your allied warriors distract the remaining enemies while you strike from the sides to finish the job.
Rewards
- 2000 XP
- 2 Mastery Points
- Flight of the Ubagabi (a unique weapon)
- Adrenaline Gain for Kusarigama Mastery Engraving
With the target eliminated, you would have removed one of the strongest Kabukimono threats. Whether you follow a tactical approach or go in for a large-scale battle, following the right strategy will ensure you emerge victorious.
