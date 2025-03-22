Where to find all Osaka Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

The Osaka Castle Samurai Daishos are key enemies inside Assassin's Creed Shadows, each guarding crucial locations within the fortress. Taking them down not only earns mastery points but also grants access to a Legendary Chest with powerful rewards.

Ad

This guide will help you find all the Osaka Castle Samurai Daishos, along with other key rewards hidden within Osaka Castle.

All Osaka Castle Samurai Daisho locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Osaka Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Southwestern patrol - First Samurai Daisho

Ad

Trending

The first Osaka Castle Samurai Daisho is situated near the southwest corner of the castle grounds, patrolling next to a haystack next to the outer wall. There is little enemy activity in this area, so it is a good place to set an ambush.

Read more: Assassin’s Creed Shadows Review: A breath of fresh air, with the scent of the familiar

2) Southeastern construction area - Second Samurai Daisho

The second Samurai Daisho is located in the southeastern corner of Osaka Castle, within a construction area. He does not move much, so he is an easy target to eliminate quietly.

Ad

3) Main Castle tower - Third Samurai Daisho

The third Samurai Daisho is located just outside the main castle tower, moving along its western, northern, and eastern sections. If you’ve synchronized at Osaka Castle’s viewpoint, you can use the pile of hay nearby for a Leap of Faith Assassination, catching him off guard.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Osaka Castle

Legendary Chest in Osaka Castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Legendary Chest location

Ad

The Legendary Chest resides on the rooftop of Osaka Castle's main tower, located in the middle of the fortress. The most convenient way to enter it is through opening the roof hatch and descending from the top.

Osaka Castle Kura Key location

Osaka Castle Kura Key is borne by a fan-carrying samurai in the northeastern sector of the stronghold. Defeat him to get the key.

Storage shed locations and additional resources

Ad

1) Northwest Quadrant

There is one storage shed stationed in the northwest quadrant, between the castle walls. Look for an open space to locate it easily.

2) Castle Tower

Additional resources are stored inside the bottom floor of the main castle tower. You’ll need the Osaka Castle Kura Key to unlock this area and claim the loot.

Rewards for defeating the Samurai Daishos and looting the Osaka castle

Clearing out all Osaka Castle Samurai Daishos inside Osaka Castle rewards players with 3 Mastery Points and the Legendary Light Armor - Peasant Clothes, which grants a 3% chance to remove 1 Health Segment on hit — a perfect match for quick-strike weapons like the Tanto.

Ad

Completing this challenge also grants 3,000 XP and the Assassination with Attack Engraving, further enhancing combat efficiency in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Check out: Where to find all Amagasaki Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows? rewards and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.