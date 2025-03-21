Yasuke weapon tier list in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows has a large collection of Yasuke weapons that players can choose from. However, considering that Shadows is an RPG, the rarity and the effectiveness of the damage is an important stat to keep in mind as enemies will start getting tougher as you progress further. Yasuke's playstyle is focused on melee-based combat with some ranged weapons blended in, meaning what weapon you hand him can affect his damage output.

This article provides the best Yasuke weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows and ranks them in terms of overall effectiveness and suitability to his playstyle.

Note: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Listing some of the best Yasuke weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows and ranking them

Weapon is an important element of Yasuke's melee-combat based playstyle (Image via Ubisoft)

Tier Weapons S-tier Myth Slayer, Turquoise Zephyr — Long Katanas A-tier Boulder Fall, Venom Pillar — Kanabos



Sage's Reach, Time Honored Crescents — Naginatas B-tier Last Breath, Dragon's Wrath — Bows



Patient Harbinger — Teppo

We've arranged all the Yasuke weapons in descending order, with S-tier being the best and B-tier being good.

Here, the long swords come in S-tier due to their overall versitality. They offer the perfect balance between reach, speed, and damage. The Kanabos have high damage but slow speed, making it difficult to take down quicker enemies. Meanwhile, Naginatas have larger reach but lower base damage. This lands them both in A-tier.

The last tier has all the ranged weapons. This is primarily due to the character's playstyle. Considering he is centered around melee combat, using ranged Yasuke weapons will rarely be as effective as fighting your enemies up close.

S-tier

The rarity of the weapon affects how many engraving slots you get (Image via Ubisoft)

Myth Slayer — Long Katana

Location: Spare Lady Oichi as Yasuke

Spare Lady Oichi as Yasuke Perk: Combo Enders are Postured and make enemies Vulnerable.

Considering combo attacks are what you'll be doing the most as Yasuke, Myth Slayer's ability can be extremely powerful as it converts your basic combo enders into block-breakers, allowing you to deal additional damage to the now-vulnerable enemies. This makes it one of the best Yasuke weapons in AC Shadows.

Turquoise Zephyr — Long Katana

Location: Legendary chest near the Kuji-Kiri spot (Eagle's Nest, Yamashiro).

Legendary chest near the Kuji-Kiri spot (Eagle's Nest, Yamashiro). Perk: Successful parries push nearby enemies back.

Zephyr's ability can be great for crowd control. Successfully parrying attacks will push out enemies from your immediate area, allowing you some breathing space as you reset your position.

A-tier

Sage's Reach in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Boulder Fall — Kanabo

Location: Assassinate The Katsuragi Agent in the "Kurai Eikyou" side quest.

Assassinate The Katsuragi Agent in the "Kurai Eikyou" side quest. Perk: Attacks cannot be interrupted.

This weapon's innate ability makes it so that your attacks are no longer interruptable. This balances the Kanabo's slow movement as it allows you to overwhelm your enemies with its flurry of attacks without a break.

Venom Pillar — Kanabo

Location: Hidden Chest behind a rock in Kajimiya Cemetery in Mount Hiei, Omi. A monk can be seen near the rock during daytime.

Hidden Chest behind a rock in Kajimiya Cemetery in Mount Hiei, Omi. A monk can be seen near the rock during daytime. Perk: Instantly charge posture attacks by alternating attack types.

Pillar's perk can allow players to charge posture attacks by alternating between the light and heavy ones. This lessens the former's charging window, allowing you to dish out massive damage quickly and break the target's guard while reducing the period that you're vulnerable for when preparing the move.

Sage's Reach — Naginata

Location: Assassinate The Naginata in the Sakamoto quest in Omi.

Assassinate The Naginata in the Sakamoto quest in Omi. Perk: Stack +10% damage on your next hit after each attack is blocked.

This Naginata transforms a player's defensive actions into their offensive output. Every attack you block adds an additional 10% damage to the next block, allowing you to dish out a large chunk of damage if you keep blocking continuously.

Time Honored Crescent — Naginata

Location: Legendary Chest in Kashiwabara Fortress (Ibu Highlands, Omi).

Legendary Chest in Kashiwabara Fortress (Ibu Highlands, Omi). Perk: First strike makes enemies vulnerable every eight seconds.

Crescent's perk makes it so that players don't have to waste additional time using posture attacks to stagger a few enemies and make them vulnerable.

B-tier

Last Breath is one of the best Yasuke weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Last Breath — Bow

Location: Complete "Requiem for Rokkaku" main mission.

Complete "Requiem for Rokkaku" main mission. Perk: Special ammo instantly triggers its affliction on a headshot.

If you're precise with your shots, you can immediately apply any special ammo's status effects onto the target, eliminating some downtime.

Dragon's Wrath — Bow

Location: Assassinate The Tsutsui Agent in the "Kurai Eikyou" side quest.

Assassinate The Tsutsui Agent in the "Kurai Eikyou" side quest. Perk: Instantly charge arrows.

Eliminates any downtime while charging your arrows, further boosting your speed and efficiency when dispatching enemies. This makes it one of the best Yasuke weapons for players who want to dispatch enemies from distance.

Patient Harbinger — Teppo

Location: Inside Legendary chest near the Kamikoga's Ippon Sugi shrine (Ado River Valley, Omi).

Inside Legendary chest near the Kamikoga's Ippon Sugi shrine (Ado River Valley, Omi). Perk: Chamber two bullets instead of one.

Teppos are slower than bows due to their clunky nature as an early build of a firearm. The Harbinger's perk negates some of the weapon's drawbacks by extending its ammo capacity.

That concludes the piece about the best Yasuke weapons in AC Shadows.

