Which Province is the Seashell from in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you will stumble upon various puzzles, such as the seashell riddle. This unexpected challenge appears in the Katano region, where an elderly woman presents a beautifully preserved seashell and asks you to guess its province of origin.

Ad

If you answer correctly, you will receive valuable in-game rewards in AC Shadows.

Where to locate the Seashell riddle in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Naoe in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gamimg, Ubisoft)

The Old Lady with the Riddle is located outside the Katano Kakurega Hideout. She isn't always in the same place, but when she does show up, she will shout at you to come and talk to her.

Ad

Trending

Her look varies — she's occasionally in a kimono or traditional wear — but her quest is the same. She displays a seashell and asks:

"If you are so clever, then answer this. Which province does the seashell come from?"

You must then choose from three possible answers.

Read more: Does Assassin’s Creed Shadows Animus Hub Projects expire?

What is the correct answer to the riddle?

When prompted with the question, the three answer choices are:

Ad

It must be from Omi.

It is from Kyoto.

I believe it’s from Wakasa. (Correct answer)

The answer is Wakasa, and choosing it ensures you receive your reward.

Riddle rewards

Once players correctly answer the riddle, they receive one of two rewards:

1) A free scout spot refill

Choosing this option refills one Scout spot for the season. While useful, it’s not a major advantage since Scout spots can be refilled for just 200 Mon in the game.

Ad

2) A world rumor reveal

The second and more valuable option is unlocking a world rumor in the region. This will mostly be the Butterfly Collector Rumor, but a different rumor may be revealed in other locations.

Check out more articles on AC Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.