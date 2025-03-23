Where to find all Miki Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

The Miki Castle Samurai Daishos are some of the toughest high-ranking enemies to eliminate in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This fortress is packed with guards, so infiltrating it will require precise stealth and careful planning. Taking out all four Samurai Daishos will grant access to a Legendary Chest containing a powerful reward.

This guide will help you locate each Samurai Daisho inside Miki Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows and tell you where to find the Legendary Chest.

All Miki Castle Samurai Daisho locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Miki Castle location in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Western courtyard – First Samurai Daisho

The first of the Miki Castle Samurai Daishos can be found in the western courtyard of Miki Castle, pacing along a walkway between two great wooden buildings. He will pause at times close to a crate of supplies, making it an excellent chance for an assassination from above.

2) Northern watchtower – Second Samurai Daisho

The second Samurai Daisho is found near the base of the northern watchtower, standing close to a torch-lit path. He is always guarded by two guards, so a distraction or a speedy double assassination will be the most effective way to get the kill.

3) Central training grounds – Third Samurai Daisho

The third Samurai Daisho is in the middle training area of the castle, sparring with guards around a weapons rack. He alternates between various combat dummies, creating short openings for a stealthy takedown. A smoke bomb can be used to create an opening if the space is too congested.

4) Eastern settlement – Fourth Samurai Daisho

The last of the Miki Castle Samurai Daishos is located in the eastern settlement, right next to a smaller shed. He often stands near a well, with minimal guard presence. This makes him an easier target compared to the others, as long as you approach him undetected from the rooftops.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Miki Castle

Once all four Miki Castle Samurai Daishos have been eliminated, you can claim your rewards from the Legendary Chest. It is found in the northeastern corner of a building near the smaller shed in the castle’s center. It’s easy to access once the area is clear of guards.

Rewards

Opening the Legendary Chest will grant the following rewards:

3,000 XP

4 Mastery Points

Defense Master Headwrap (Legendary Helmet that boosts defense and resilience in combat)

