How to retrieve the Kanzashi in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Retrieving the Kanzashi in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the main objectives you must complete to conclude a particular side quest. Finding objects in the game can sometimes be puzzling, considering their position isn't highlighted. Instead, you are only provided with three hints, which leaves the searching part to you.

Ad

To aid you in your quest, this guide provides the location of the Kanzashi in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Retrieving the Kanzashi in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Which quest involves retrieving this item?

You'll need to locate the Church in the Takatsuki region (Image via Ubisoft // YouTube/@GuidingLight)

Retrieving the Kanzashi in Assassin's Creed Shadows is part of "The Stray Dogs" side quest, which sees you helping Yaya after the events of Heads Will Roll. To start the quest, you must locate her in the Fisherman's District in Osaka, Izumi Settsu.

Ad

Trending

Note: The side quest is only accessible after the "Heads Will Roll" main quest.

She will be under attack when you reach the location. Defeat the attackers and talk with her. Selecting any option won't affect the outcome, even if the game suggests otherwise. Follow her to the Temple of Osaka and she'll ask you to retrieve the Kanzashi from Tetsuo.

You'll be given three clues:

It is in northern Izumi Settsu

It is in the Church of Takatsuki

It is held by Tetsuo

Ad

You can then send your scouts to the northern side of Izumi Settsu, towards the Takatsuki settlement northwest of Yawata Plains across the river. This will locate the Church of Takatsuki, the only white tower in the area. It is situated southwards of Takatsuki Castle.

Chasing Tetsuo

Talk to Tetsuo to progress the quest (Image via Ubisoft // YouTube/@GuidingLight)

Head into the Church and visit the first floor. You'll find Tetsuo there. Talk to him to trigger a cutscene. Instead of handing over the Kanzashi, he will run off with it. You must chase him. Don't worry about losing him – the objective marker will constantly tag his position.

Ad

Tetsuo will run eastwards from the straight path. Fortunately, there are no parkour-related moves you need to pull off to get close to him. Continue using your sprint. The only obstacles in your way will be the small groups of townsfolk that you'll need to navigate through. Keep running and you'll eventually come close enough to nab him.

However, if you don't reach him after a particular period, Yaya will catch him instead, ending the chase. Either way, Yaya will confront Tetsuo. While you can influence how she treats him, it won't change the quest's outcome.

Ad

However, the next decision in this conversation is important if you want Yaya to join your hideout. Choose the "Let's Work Together" option to do so. Otherwise, exit the conversation by selecting the other option. This will mark the end of the quest and the objective of the Kanzashi in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Check out our other guides on AC Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.