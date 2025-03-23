Where to find all Mibuno Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

The Mibuno Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows are two elite enemies guarding critical areas within the fortress. Taking them down not only completes your objective but also grants access to a Legendary Chest containing rare loot.

Ad

This guide will walk you through the exact locations of Mibuno Castle Samurai Daishos and the rewards you can claim after clearing them out.

All Mibuno Castle Samurai Daishos location in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Mibuno Castle in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Central courtyard – First Samurai Daisho

Ad

Trending

The first Mibuno Castle Samurai Daisho is in the courtyard in the middle of the castle. He guards a small area close to a well, with several guards keeping a lookout. A sneaky approach from the rooftops or a rapid chain assassination will be the most effective way to take him out without alerting the others.

Read also: Assassin’s Creed Shadows Review: A breath of fresh air, with the scent of the familiar

Ad

2) Southwestern watchtower – Second Samurai Daisho

The second Samurai Daisho stands at the bottom of the watchtower along the castle grounds' southwestern edge. His guard path is narrow, and he tends to stop close to wooden crates against the outer wall. Employing diversions to lure him away from his guards will make this assassination much easier.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Mibuno Castle

Kura Key location

Ad

To access locked areas within Mibuno Castle, you’ll need the Mibuno Castle Kura Key. This key is hidden inside a small shed along the northern perimeter of the fortress. Moving east along this perimeter, you’ll find a locked door where the key can be used.

Legendary Chest location

The Legendary Chest is inside the large tower at the center of Mibuno Castle, right in front of the courtyard where the first Samurai Daisho was taken down.

Ad

Read also: Assassin's Creed Shadows crosses 2,000,000 players at launch, surpassing previous RPG titles in the franchise

Rewards for defeating the Mibuno Castle Samurai Daishos and looting the castle

Clearing Mibuno Castle and securing the Legendary Chest will grant the following rewards:

3,000 XP

2 Mastery Points

Minogame’s Protection (A Legendary Trinket that enhances survivability)

Check out more articles on AC Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.