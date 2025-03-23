Where to find all Koriyama Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

The Koriyama Castle Samurai Daishos are key targets in Assassin's Creed Shadows, each guarding critical locations within the fortress. Eliminating them not only grants valuable mastery points but also unlocks access to a Legendary Chest containing powerful rewards.

Ad

This guide will help you locate all the Koriyama Castle Samurai Daishos and claim every reward hidden within the stronghold in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

All Koriyama Castle Samurai Daisho Locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Koriyama Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Eastern Courtyard – First Samurai Daisho

Ad

Trending

The first Samurai Daisho guards the large courtyard on the eastern side of Koriyama Castle. He spends a lot of time moving close to the castle walls, so it is easy to ambush him. A rooftop perch or an air assassination at the right time is the best option to eliminate him.

2) Northwestern Tower – Second Samurai Daisho

The second Samurai Daisho is stationed inside the northwestern tower, a highly fortified area filled with guards. Luring him outside will provide an easier opportunity for an assassination without raising suspicion.

Ad

3) Northwestern Tower – Third Samurai Daisho

The third Samurai Daisho is also inside the northwestern tower, making this section particularly dangerous. If you’ve already taken down the second Daisho, it’s best to strike from the shadows before reinforcements arrive.

4) Southern Building – Fourth Samurai Daisho

The fourth Samurai Daisho guards the southern building of Koriyama Castle. He is most often accompanied by a guard, so it's best to take out his companion first before singling him out for a swift execution.

Ad

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Koriyama Castle

1) Legendary Chest location

The Legendary Chest is positioned on the Northwestern Tower's top floor. After all four Samurai Daisho have been destroyed, the chest will open, providing strong rewards.

2) Koriyama Castle Kura key locations

First Kura key: Located in the Retainer's Quarters on the north side of the castle. Follow the outer perimeter of the castle to find this building.

Located in the Retainer's Quarters on the north side of the castle. Follow the outer perimeter of the castle to find this building. Second Kura key: Found on the southwestern edge of the castle. Head south, turn west, then cross the moat to reach the key, which is inside a small building.

Ad

Rewards for defeating the Samurai Daishos and looting Koriyama castle

Eliminating all Koriyama Castle Samurai Daishos rewards you with:

3,000 XP

4 Mastery Points

Legendary Onna-musha Headband (A good headgear piece)

Check out: Where to find all Osaka Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.