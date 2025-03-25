Where to find all Nijo Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Nijo Castle Samurai Daishos are powerful enemies in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and taking them down is the key to unlocking the Legendary Chest inside the castle. Located in the heart of Kyoto, Nijo Castle features two Samurai Daishos, both guarding key locations within the stronghold. Eliminating them not only weakens enemy defenses but also grants access to Protector’s Armor, a unique gear piece for Yasuke.

This guide details exactly where to find the Nijo Castle Samurai Daishos and how to claim them in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

All Nijo Castle Samurai Daishos locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nijo Castle's whereabouts in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

1) Northwest Training Area – First Samurai Daisho

The first of the Nijo Castle Samurai Daishos stands in the northwest corner of Nijo Castle, patrolling a training ground with wooden targets and mock combat dummies. He wanders between two guards stationed there, so attacking when he is not with them ensures a quick kill without making too much noise. A well-placed assassination from above or in the back is most effective.

2) Northern Garden – Second Samurai Daisho

The second of the Nijo Castle Samurai Daishos stands behind the largest building on the north side of the castle, within a hidden garden. There are fewer guards here, so it's a good location for a surprise takedown. But there are a couple of servants roaming around, so eliminating any passing witnesses first before making the attack is the best course of action.

Bonus Loot: There is a Kano Painting located inside the building east of the training ground. Enter it carefully, since a Samurai guard is inside. Kill him first and then loot the artwork.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Nijo Castle

1) Reaching the Chest

Once both Samurai Daishos are defeated, head to the top of the castle keep. A trapdoor on the roof provides an entrance to the Legendary Chest room inside. Be cautious while climbing, as guards often patrol the rooftop area.

2) Legendary Chest rewards

Opening the Legendary Chest in Nijo Castle grants:

Protector’s Armor (for Yasuke)

2x Mastery Points

3000 XP

With the Samurai Daishos eliminated and the Legendary Chest looted, Nijo Castle is fully cleared, leaving you with one of Yasuke’s best defensive armor sets in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

