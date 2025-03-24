Assassin's Creed Shadows: Should you pick Red Silk or Black Silk?

During Assassin's Creed Shadows, you must decide whether Naoe wears Red Silk or Black Silk for a formal tea ceremony while infiltrating a gathering of the Onryo, the masked assassins who killed her father. After reclaiming a stolen silk shipment from pirates, she can choose between the two fabrics for her kosode, a traditional garment required for the event.

Although the decision may seem crucial at first glance, Red Silk or Black Silk only changes Naoe’s appearance and nothing else. Black Silk is bold and unconventional, while Red Silk is traditional, but neither choice affects the story or gameplay in any meaningful way.

Red Silk or Black Silk – Which one should you choose in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Conversation with Wakasa in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

What happens if you choose Red Silk?

If you choose the red silk kosode, Naoe wears her more traditional outfit to the ceremony, but the outcome remains the same. As mentioned, Red Silk or Black Silk doesn't change the narrative, just how some guests view her.

Guest reactions:

Otama remains dismissive of Naoe, although her criticism may be a bit less severe than the black silk option.

Wakasa is still polite but her regard for Naoe's boldness may be slightly less pronounced than in the black silk path.

The red silk kosode also remains in Naoe's wardrobe, making an occasional appearance in subsequent cutscenes when she is spotted at her hideout.

What happens if you choose Black Silk?

A still from the Red Silk or Black Silk choice in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

If you choose the black silk kosode, Naoe will wear it before heading to Imai Sokyu's residence for the tea ceremony. The host himself remains neutral, but his guests definitely don't.

Guest reactions:

Otama touts Naoe's dress immediately, mocking her for her bad taste in fashion and rejecting her as an outsider.

Wakasa, another visitor, responds in quite a different way. She seems impressed by Naoe's daring decision as a sign of an ambitious, independent character. Depending on dialogue options, Wakasa can even bond with Naoe and identify her as a kindred strong-willed woman.

Aside from these remarks, the selection does not affect the success of the tea ceremony or the mission in general. Naoe does, however, retain the black silk kosode, and it will be seen in future cutscenes at specific times throughout the game.

Conclusion

Choosing Red Silk or Black Silk doesn’t really matter in Assassin's Creed Shadows. The story plays out the same way regardless of your choice, and no major consequences stem from either decision. The real difference comes down to:

Aesthetic preference : Aesthetic choice: Would you prefer Naoe in a dark, shinobi-type black silk or a more traditional and elegant red silk?

: Aesthetic choice: Would you prefer Naoe in a dark, shinobi-type black silk or a more traditional and elegant red silk? Character interpretation : If you see Naoe as someone embracing the unconventional and daring, black silk fits better. If you want her to play it safe and blend in, red silk makes sense.

: If you see Naoe as someone embracing the unconventional and daring, black silk fits better. If you want her to play it safe and blend in, red silk makes sense. Dialogue nuance: Wakasa's reaction to Naoe in black silk implies a deeper mutual understanding, but it doesn't result in any additional missions or ongoing repercussions.

Finally, choose whichever silk color you want — Naoe will continue to reveal the truth, and the fate of the mission does not change in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

