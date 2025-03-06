Will Assassin’s Creed Shadows have Denuvo protection?

As the release date of Assassin’s Creed Shadows draws closer, new details about the game’s DRM (digital rights management) protection have been coming out. According to reports, it has been confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will use Denuvo anti-tamper technology.

Ubisoft has been going through a rough patch, and Shadows will likely pull it out of its problems. So, it’s only expected that the studio will be doing its best to prevent individuals from pirating the game and hurting the revenue numbers.

Denuvo Protection has been confirmed for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Official gameplay screenshot (Image via Ubisoft)

According to the game’s listing on Steam, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will use Denuvo DRM, a widely used third-party anti-piracy measure. Denuvo is designed to prevent unauthorized modifications and cracking. However, there have been some criticisms about using this tech. Some players believe it impacts game performance, though Denuvo representatives have repeatedly denied this claim.

Along with Denuvo, Ubisoft has also announced that PC players have to link their Steam accounts to Ubisoft Connect to play the game. This requirement is similar to the previous Ubisoft titles, such as Far Cry 6, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

While account linking is nothing new, it has proven to be quite a controversial necessity in the gaming community. Last year, Helldivers 2 faced backlash when a similar mandate was announced by PlayStation, leading to widespread criticism and review bombing on Steam. Sony eventually removed the requirement, but Ubisoft appears to be sticking to it.

Official gameplay screenshot from Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Aside from the DRM details, Ubisoft has also shared a lot of teasers for the gameplay. One reveal focused on stealth mechanics, highlighting how Shadows will differ from past Assassin’s Creed entries.

One of the biggest changes is the removal of the traditional companion eagle used for scouting. Instead, you must rely on your own senses and a new “Observe” mechanic, which helps identify objectives, enemies, and collectibles.

The game features two protagonists, Yasuke and Naoe, each offering unique playstyles. Yasuke, a powerful warrior, is better suited for direct combat, while Naoe retains the classic Assassin’s Creed stealth abilities, including an updated Eagle Vision.

