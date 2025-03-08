Will Assassin's Creed Shadows have a paid battle pass?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is knee-deep in controversy and rumors that are giving the title a bad rep. One main reason behind this was rumors from last year (2024), suggesting a potential battle-pass inspired mechanic that will introduce microtransactions to the single-player game.

Ad

However, Ubisoft officially shut down rumors that Assassin's Creed Shadows will feature a paid battle pass. This means that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not have a battle pass.

Speculation had been growing after leaks suggested that the upcoming Animus Hub, which will serve as a central platform for future Assassin's Creed titles, could introduce monetized battle passes and other content.

However, a few months ago, a Reddit post by Ubisoft cleared all such concerns.

Ad

Trending

Ubisoft says that Assassin's Creed Shadows will not feature a battle pass

Official in-game promo screenshot (Image via Ubisoft)

The rumors began after some leaked images showed a battle pass-like system in Assassin's Creed Shadows. These leaks suggested that players would be able to unlock outfits, weapons, and other rewards through a seasonal progression system, similar to what is seen in multiplayer games like Marvel Rivals.

Ad

Read more: Assassin's Creed Shadows: Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode?

On top of this, mentions of corporate partnerships with brands like Red Bull and VISA made fans worry about in-game promotions similar to that of titles like Death Stranding. After discussions surrounding the leaks intensified, Ubisoft shared a statement.

In November 2024, a representative from Ubisoft took to Reddit using the account u/Ubi_Waldo, explaining that the leaks were inaccurate. According to them, all the rewards available in the Animus Hub will be entirely free.

Ad

Ad

Battle pass rumors surfaced just when Ubisoft had announced some major changes to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, including the cancellation of early access and a season pass. These moves hint at a shift in the company’s monetization strategy, which might have occurred due to recent controversies and Ubisoft’s current financial state.

Also read: Will Assassin’s Creed Shadows have Denuvo protection?

Set in 16th-century Japan, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated entries in the franchise. Originally scheduled for a November 2024 release, the title was delayed to February and then March 2025. According to the devs, this delay is meant to give the team more time to polish the title.

A lot is definitely riding on the success of Shadows. Many reports suggest that Ubisoft is on the brink of selling their company, with most of their recent releases failing to be commercially successful. If Assassin's Creed Shadows joins the list of failures, Ubisoft could be staring at a dire future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.