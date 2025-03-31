  • home icon
  How to obtain the Myth Slayer Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

How to obtain the Myth Slayer Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 31, 2025 09:04 GMT
Getting Myth Slayer Long Katana in Assassin
Getting Myth Slayer Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Myth Slayer Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary weapon built for Yasuke’s powerful and aggressive combat style. This long katana isn’t just about range and damage — it comes with an engraving that transforms combo enders into postured attacks, allowing Yasuke to break enemy defenses with ease. If you’re planning to dominate battles with sheer force, this weapon is a must-have.

Unlike some legendary weapons that can be found in hidden chests, acquiring the Myth Slayer Long Katana requires completing a specific quest. Here’s everything you need to know about tracking it down.

Unlocking the Myth Slayer Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Myth Slayer Long Katana along with other rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

This mythic long katana is attached to The Wheel Unmasked quest within Assassin's Creed Shadows. Firstly, you have to get Naoe to meet at Shiotsu Shrine, found in the farthest north part of the Omi region. She tells you of a band of corrupt tax men affiliated with The Wheel, launching a mission that takes you deeper into the hearts of your enemies.

During your investigation, you’ll uncover information about a ceremony taking place in Chikubushima, hosted by the Shinbakufu. This marks the next step in securing the Myth Slayer.

Infiltrating Chikubushima and claiming the Legendary weapon

When you reach the mission at Chikubushima, you’ll be near a pond at the edge of the island. Instead of running straight in, you’ll need to dive into the water and swim through to a hidden cave on the other side. This way, you will skip past being spotted and will be closer to the ceremony location.

Upon exiting the cave, you’ll watch a key cutscene that shows Lady Oichi as the Mourner. Once this scene ends, the quest The Wheel Unmasked will conclude, and you will receive the Myth Slayer Long Katana along with improved riposte engraving and 300 mon as your reward.

If you prefer Yasuke’s brutal, heavy-hitting combat style, this weapon is essential. With its unique engraving, it ensures that every combo ends with a devastating postured attack, making it one of the most powerful long katanas in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
