Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Wheel Unmasked main quest

The Wheel Unmasked in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a high-stakes main quest that brings you face-to-face with the enigmatic Mourner. Following the completion of Nagahama Black Powder, A Prayer for Omi, and The Price of Rice, this mission takes place in Omi, offering 2000 EXP and 3 Mastery Points as rewards.

This article explains how to complete The Wheel Unmasked in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Wheel Unmasked main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Head to Shiotsu Shrine

Choose what you want to go with (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Wheel Unmasked in Assassin's Creed Shadows begins near Shiotsu Shrine, which is accessible by taking the northern coastal road from Nagahama.

Yasuke will appear. You will need to choose either Yasuke or Naoe for the task. The decision affects gameplay, but either character can handle what comes next.

Track down the Wheel location

Finding clues (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

With control restored, the initial goal is to find out where the Wheel is. Heading west along Shiotsu will lead you to Riverside Hatago, a key location in the mission. Climbing the eastern wall provides the best vantage point.

Using Eagle Eye reveals a blue marker that identifies a conversation about a samurai. Overhearing this discussion provides you with the next step to take.

Eliminate the Shinbakufu Samurai

The Shinbakufu Samurai is located west of Riverside Hatago, between a house and an eastern porch. The cleanest approach is to come from the west side of the house and eliminate him quickly. Timing is crucial, as his movements make stealthier approaches more difficult. If patience is not a viable alternative, direct fighting is possible.

Return to the Rendezvous point

With the Shinbakufu Samurai eliminated, you must return to Shiotsu Shrine to meet Yasuke again. Fast travel may be disabled, so running back manually is the only choice. Upon arrival, you get two sets of dialogue options:

We’re ready or Not yet – Choosing “We’re ready” progresses the mission. Play as Yasuke or Play as Naoe – This determines which character is used in the final section.

Assassinate the Wheel

Scaling up in The Wheel Unmasked main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You regain control on a boat off the coast of Chikubushima. The most efficient route to the target is to climb the hill and circle the northeast corner of the town. Jumping down to the ground level and interacting with the front door will trigger a cutscene.

Lady Oichi in The Wheel Unmasked main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

At this moment, a final choice appears:

Spare as Yasuke – Kumi survives

– Kumi survives Attack as Naoe – Kumi is eliminated

Regardless of the choice, Lady Oichi is spared, marking the end of The Wheel Unmasked in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

