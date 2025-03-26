Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Price of Rice main quest

The Price of Rice main quest is one of the many story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows that players will come across. The quest is a part of the tenth chapter, titled The Hunt Continues. This chapter involves the Daikan of Omi, who has been oppressing the peasants of the region with unfair taxes. You can tackle this quest as either Yasuke or Naoe.

Ad

This article will act as a guide for The Price of Rice main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A guide to The Price of Rice main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Price of Rice quest unlocks after you complete the "A Talk with a Lady" main quest. While the quest can be tackled by either Naoe or Yasuke, the main target will provide you with a quick assassination opportunity if you play as Naoe.

Ad

Trending

How to start the quest

Talking with the farmers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Open the Onryo/Shinbafuku board and select the titular quest underneath The Mourner's icon to track it. You'll need to find Kuma to begin. He'll be on his lookout in The Shimmering Fields in Omi, just above the Hachiman Canal and below the Himure Hachiman Shrine.

Ad

Interact with him and he'll redirect you to a new location to the west of the Hachiman Canal. Follow the objective marker to reach the place. Then, interact with the farmers there.

Kill the samurai

The samurai in The Price of Rice main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Talk with the farmers and they'll talk about a samurai who fights on the Daikan's side. Head northeast to find and defeat him in a one-on-one encounter. Return to the farmers. They'll ask you for another favor — kill the corrupt Daikan.

Ad

Kill the Daikan

The Daikan of Omi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Daikan can be found inside the Daikan mansion, situated in the southwest region of Azuchi, beside the Shingu Shrine. The Daikan of Omi will be standing right at the mansion's entrance. You can play as Naoe and assassinate him from the roof. If you're playing as Yasuke, then you'll need to defeat him in combat.

Ad

Kuma in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After the objective is completed, head back to Kuma's lookout. Interact with him to mark the end of The Price of Rice main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

Check out our other guides on Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.