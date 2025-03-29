Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Nagahama Black Powder main quest

Nagahama Black Powder main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is all about sabotage, stealth, and stopping the Shinbakufu from destroying the Teppo Factory. Available after completing A Talk with a Lady, this mission requires you to investigate, infiltrate a ship, and strategically plant a bomb.

While both characters can handle the task, stealth makes things significantly easier, so Naoe will work best in this mission.

Nagahama Black Powder main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nagahama whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Investigating the Teppo Factory

Get the key documents in Nagahama Black Powder main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The first step is to head to the western edge of Nagahama, where the Nagahama Teppo Factory is located. Since the area is hostile, expect some resistance, though security isn’t particularly tight. No matter who you’re playing as, sneaking through or taking out enemies should be manageable.

Once within, three important documents must be located:

Shiotsu Convoy Note – Found near the front of the first house at the north end of the factory.

Found near the front of the first house at the north end of the factory. A Bounty on Their Heads – Discovered a bit further south in the following row of houses.

Discovered a bit further south in the following row of houses. The Nagahama Plot – Positioned on a high deck with an overlook of the water.

Stopping the Gunpowder Shipment

Reaching Atakebune ship in Nagahama Black Powder main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After gathering the intel, use a boat or swim out into the bay to reach the atakebune (a large warship). The best entry point is on the northeast side, where a ladder-like fixture provides a way up.

Stealth kill the guard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After being on board, climb up to the top of the mast with the grappling hook. Guards could be moving by, so get there quickly, and you will be able to climb up top without any trouble. Then, leap onto the nearest rooftop and jump in through an open window with one guard on post. Silently take him down.

Get the Horokubiya Bomb quest item (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Inside, pick up the Horokubiya Bomb from the table. Moving forward, stay elevated to avoid unnecessary fights as you cross the ship.

Take down the guard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

At the other end of the vessel, two enemies stand near your target. You can either:

Assassinate them quickly before they alert others. Wait for one to patrol away and plant the bomb undetected.

Even if things go sideways, enemy reinforcements are minimal, so it won’t turn into an overwhelming fight.

Escaping the Atakebune

With the bomb planted, there’s no need for a fight — just jump off the ship into the water. The moment you hit the surface, a cutscene triggers, marking the end of Nagahama Black Powder main quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

