Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Scent of War main quest

The Scent of War is a main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows that takes players deeper into the conflict brewing in Harima as Naoe and Yasuke investigate a looming threat against Hashiba Hideyoshi’s allies. This mission builds on the events of The Rengakai, bringing you face-to-face with deceitful merchants, hidden clues, and crucial decisions that shape your journey ahead.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know to complete the "The Scent of War" main quest efficiently in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Scent of War main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Meeting Konishi Yukinaga

Dialogue exchange in The Scent of War main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In this main quest, Konishi Yukinaga will be waiting for you at the Old Port of Aga, a peninsula south of Himeji. Once you find him, a cutscene will trigger, leading to your first dialogue choice:

Ad

Trending

Are you linked to them?

Are you in danger?

Neither option impacts the quest, so pick whichever you prefer.

Read also: Everything we know about Assassin's Creed Hexe so far: All leaks and rumors explored

Dealing with the fake Merchants

Deal with the fake merchants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Your next stop is the Port of Aga, located slightly further south. Here, you’ll come across some fake merchants. You have two ways to handle them:

Ad

Kill them immediately – skips dialogue.

– skips dialogue. Talk first (with different dialogues).

If you end up fighting, take them down before moving on.

Finding clues about the shipment

Getting clues in Aga Hontokuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Next, you have to find three clues regarding the shipment. Travel west to the Aga Hontokuji Temple and get ready for some sneaky investigating.

Ad

Clue 1

Get the first building secure, then go to a smaller building just south of it. There is a guard in front — take him down silently. You will find an open box here, with some incense and gunpowder inside. This is your first clue.

Clue 2

Enter the temple grounds from the south gate. There are guards stationed nearby, so it's best to take them out quietly. One guard is standing just inside the entrance, so watch out. The second clue, a map, can be found inside the main temple building, straight ahead.

Ad

Clue 3

For the final clue, go in the direction of the building to the left. The east flank is infested with guards, so use the safer west-side entrance instead. There is only one guard standing outside; kill him and stealthily make your way inside. A man is sitting in the middle of the room; defeat him and pick up the paper beside him.

Reporting back to Konishi Yukinaga

Once you've gathered all three clues, return to the Old Port of Aga and speak with Konishi Yukinaga to conclude the "The Scent of War" main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Inside Help main quest

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.