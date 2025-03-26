Everything we know about Assassin's Creed Hexe so far: All leaks and rumors explored

Assassin's Creed Hexe, Ubisoft’s next major single-player entry after Assassin's Creed Shadows, remains one of the most mysterious projects in the franchise. Initially revealed in 2022, little official information abourt the game has been shared since, but leaks and rumors continue to paint an intriguing picture.

Unlike traditional Assassin’s Creed titles, Hexe is apparently shaping up to be a darker, more supernatural experience, possibly set in Central Europe during the infamous 16th Century witch trials.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

All leaks and rumors we know about Assassin's Creed Hexe so far

Assassin’s Creed Hexe Gameplay: More Linear with open-world elements

A still from Assassin’s Creed Hexe (Image via Ubisoft)

As reported by Insider Gaming, Hexe will depart from the giant open-world RPG model. The game will instead be apparently more linear but with open-world aspects included, bringing it structurally closer to previous Assassin's Creed titles.

The change is understandable, considering Ubisoft's push to diversify its AC franchise. Marc-Alexis Côté, the series' VP and Executive Producer, had earlier teased that not all games have to be a 150-hour-long RPG and that various AC titles would innovate on formats and playstyles.

Assassin's Creed Hexe Setting (Rumored)

According to a Bloomberg report, Assassin's Creed Hexe, would be set within the Holy Roman Empire in the 16th Century, which was infamous for its extensive witch hunting. Thousands upon thousands of individuals accused of sorcery were tortured and executed in a dark and unusual time period.

The visuals from the teaser were haunting, featuring the classic Assassin symbol hanging from tree branches over a flickering fire, which reinforce the idea that the game is placing emphasis on themes of fear, superstition, and the occult.

Assassin's Creed Hexe protagonist and supernatural abilities

Rumors suggest Hexe will have a female protagonist named Elsa, possibly marking it the first time a woman leads her own title since Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China. What makes this character special is her assumed supernatural abilities.

According to footage obtained by Insider Gaming (not to be leaked in public), the character can use magic to escape enemies. She distracts German soldiers by possessing a cat and knocks over a glass bottle to divert their attention.

Assassin's Creed Hexe’s Fear system

One of the most intriguing rumors is the inclusion of a Fear System, based off the Assassin's Creed Syndicate Jack the Ripper DLC. With the climate of hysteria relating to witches back in the 16th century, this would be a possible central part of Hexe gameplay. If that were the case, it might result in the NPCs responding variably to Elsa depending on the player's decisions, potentially allowing for mass paranoia and stealth mechanics to become core to the experience.

Assassin's Creed Hexe release date and development

Ubisoft Montreal, the studio behind Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is leading the development of Hexe. Hexe is expected to launch in 2026 as part of the Assassin’s Creed Infinity platform, a hub that connects all modern and future Assassin’s Creed titles. Ubisoft has also confirmed that Clint Hocking is the creative director of Hexe.

Marc-Alexis Côté described Hexe as

“very different type of Assassin’s Creed game”

further cementing the idea that it will break away from the traditional formula.

