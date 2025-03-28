Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Rengakai main quest

The Rengakai main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows picks up after Lady of Whispers, pushing Naoe and Yasuke deeper into the political turmoil surrounding Hashiba Hideyoshi’s allies. This particular quest reveals a renga master with vital information related to an imminent attack. The process won’t be easy, and you will have to endure frustrating conversations, follow important individuals, and engage in fights to find out the truth.

If you want a breakdown of these specific steps, this is what you need to do.

The Rengakai main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Where to start the Rengakai quest

The Rengakai main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The quickest way to Himeji Castle, where this quest begins, is to travel east from Agamasaki.

Meeting the Renga Master

Begin the quest by tracking the quest from the Objectives Board under Shinbakufu in The Noble section. The renga master can be found near Himeji Castle, by the bridge leading into the area.

If you’re starting from Agamasaki, head east — this is the fastest route to Himeji.

Navigating the Castle and Dialogue Choices

Dialogue sequence with Kuroda Kanbei in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you find him, follow the renga master into Himeji Castle. You can use auto-follow, but keep in mind that it will be interrupted when he stops midway.

After reaching the castle, a cutscene plays, leading to a dialogue choice:

Tell me what to do.

I don’t work for you.

Your choice here doesn’t impact the mission’s outcome, so pick whichever feels right.

Shortly after, you get another dialogue choice:

Hideie is just a boy.

Hideie plays an important role.

This choice doesn’t affect the story either.

Following Ukita Hideie

Walk along with Ukita Hideie (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Now you’ll need to follow Ukita Hideie, the young boy guiding you through the castle. Auto-follow works here, so use it if you want. A brief cutscene will play before you follow him again.

The next conversation presents two more dialogue choices:

Mitsuhide must die.

Another fight between daimyo.

And then:

I walk my own path.

I serve the people of Harima.

Once again, the mission’s outcome remains the same regardless of the option you choose.

Defeating the attackers

Taking down the attackers in The Rengakai main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Suddenly, you’ll be ambushed by four attackers. Fortunately, you have an ally helping you out in the fight — use this to your advantage if things get overwhelming.

Choose your playstyle

After the battle, you’ll get the option to play as either Yasuke or Naoe. Choose whichever suits your preferred combat style.

That wraps up The Rengakai main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

