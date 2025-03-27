Where to find all Nochiseyama Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Nochiseyama Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a strategically positioned fortress in the Wakasa region, serving as a moderately fortified enemy base. It houses three Samurai Daishos and is located in the Wakasa region, positioned southwest of the Obama prefecture. Eliminating them not only clears the way for smoother infiltration but also grants access to the Legendary Chest, which contains the Masamune’s Thorn, a powerful Legendary Tanto.

If you're looking to take down every Nochiseyama Castle Samurai Daisho and secure the Legendary Chest, here’s everything you need to know.

All Nochiseyama Castle Samurai Daisho locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nochiseyama Castle whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Samurai Daishos inside this castle use unique armored outfits and are represented by helmet icons on your HUD. Their guard paths are thoroughly protected, and therefore stealth would be the optimum method to take down the reinforcements.

1) Samurai Daisho 1 – Outer Bailey (Northernmost end of the castle)

The first Samurai Daisho guards the outer bailey and can be found located at the topmost corner of the castle fortress. It's best to simply climb atop the castle wall, jump in behind the darkness, and use the Shinobi Bells to bring him away from the rest before cleanly assassinating him.

2) Samurai Daisho 2 – Inner Bailey (Central perimeter of the castle)

Taking down Samurai Daisho (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The second Samurai Daisho is located in the inner bailey, which is located at the center of the castle's perimeter. This location is more securely locked down, so follow the Samurai Daisho's patrol route and wait for the appropriate time to attack. A rooftoop dive assassination can work well.

3) Samurai Daisho 3 – Castle Keep (Southernmost end of the fortress)

The final Samurai Daisho is inside the castle’s keep, stationed at the southernmost section of Nochiseyama Castle. This is the most heavily fortified location, so a direct confrontation is risky. If combat becomes unavoidable, use quick executions to prevent reinforcements from swarming the area.

With all three Castle Samurai Daishos eliminated, the Legendary Chest inside the keep is now unguarded and ready to be looted.

Legendary Chest location and rewards in Nochiseyama Castle

Recon well to stealth kill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Legendary Chest location – Inner Keep (Nochiseyama Tenshu Viewpoint)

The Legendary Chest is located in the inner keep, in the same building as the Nochiseyama Tenshu viewpoint in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Head inside, locate the red chest, and claim your rewards.

Rewards from the Legendary Chest

Masamune’s Thorn – A Legendary Tanto

3,000 XP

3 Mastery Points

