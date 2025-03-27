Where to find all Sakamoto Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Sakamoto Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows is home to some of the toughest Samurai Daishos, who are elite warriors who guard the castle’s most valuable treasures. Eliminating them is the key to unlocking the Legendary Chest, which holds exclusive rewards. This fortress, situated in the Omi region along Lake Biwa, is not the wealthiest, but it still offers rare loot and resources worth claiming.

For those looking to track down every Sakamoto Castle Samurai Daisho and claim the Legendary Chest, here’s everything you need to know.

All Sakamoto Castle Samurai Daishos locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Before heading to the locations of Daishos, look out for white dots in your HUD for key points, loot, and enemies. Daisho Samurai are symbolized differently through a Samurai helmet icon, allowing them to stand out. These fighters are heavier than normal guards, so taking them out by stealth for speed assassinations is the best option in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Sakamoto Castle whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Samurai Daisho 1 – Armory (Western Section)

The first Samurai Daisho is located within the Armory, a storage room for equipment within the castle. He can be found in the western part, near a covered training area next to a cart. A well-timed explosive detonation will kill him instantly, or you can lure him away with Shinobi Bells for a sneaky kill.

2) Samurai Daisho 2 – West of the main building

After eliminating the first target, move east from the Armory to access the inner areas of the castle. There are a couple of guards in between — eliminating them silently will prevent the second Samurai Daisho from noticing you. This Daisho can be outside the west of the main building, having a training session with another guard. Wait until he gets distracted before taking him out.

3) Samurai Daisho 3 – Third Floor of the main building

After eliminating the second Daisho, infiltrate the central building, in which the Legendary Chest is housed. The third Samurai Daisho guards the third floor and serves as the last defense of the chest. Sneak in undetected and then assassinate him before looting there.

With all three Sakamoto Castle Samurai Daishos beaten in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Legendary Chest can now be accessed.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Sakamoto Castle

Stealth attack is recommended in castle missions for Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Legendary Chest Location – Middle floor of the main building

The Legendary Chest can be found on the middle floor of the castle’s main building, directly beneath the location where the third Samurai Daisho was patrolling. You can access this area either through the main entrance or by climbing in through a side window.

Rewards from the Legendary chest

Ship Captain’s Gear

3 Mastery points

3,000 XP

Additional loot in Sakamoto Castle

Sakamoto Castle Kura key

The Sakamoto Castle Kura Key is held by an enemy located west of the castle. You’ll need to eliminate him to obtain it. The key will grant access to additional locked storage areas.

Storage shed (resources) – Northern Armory

A storage shed filled with resources can be found in the northern part of the Armory, just outside the castle’s main courtyard.

Castle Tower bottom floor – More resources

More valuable resources are stored on the bottom floor of the castle’s main tower. Use the Kura Key to unlock this hidden storage area and collect extra loot.

