Where to find all Nagahama Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

The Nagahama Castle Samurai Daishos are among the deadliest foes of Assassin's Creed Shadows, but taking them out is key to acquiring a Legendary Chest full of precious loot. Unlike most fortresses, Nagahama Castle is located over several courtyards and islands. As Naoe, taking advantage of the terrain to get by patrols and take out these targets individually is the most effective strategy.

If you want to defeat all four Nagahama Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows and unlock their rewards, here's everything you should know.

All Nagahama Castle Samurai Daisho locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nagahama Castle whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

1) Northern Bridge – First Samurai Daisho

Approach Nagahama Castle from the north, bypassing the main gate. Look for a small boat against a busted wall and use it as a stepping stone to climb over. Upon entering, go along the northern side, moving east until you notice a bridge extending southward into the mainland. This is where the first Samurai Daisho is located.

To kill him without sounding any alarms, take out these guards in this order:

The balcony guard to the southwest

The ground-level guard below

The patrolling guard by the water

Once the area is clear, sneak in and take out the first Samurai Daisho and proceed.

2) Large Courtyard – Second Samurai Daisho

Now, move eastward to the large courtyard off the water and pick up the second Samurai Daisho. Keep on the left boundary running along the north wall, killing the two guards in that location. Then, head up to the guard tower for a clear vantage point of the area.

The Daisho follows a patrol route outside of the courtyard and will be vulnerable once he breaks from his circuit. Wait for him to leave. Then, eliminate the last guard before executing the second Samurai Daisho when he returns.

3) Northwestern Tower – Third Samurai Daisho

The third of the Nagahama Castle Samurai Daishos is located in a large tower in the northwest section of the southern island. To reach him, you’ll need to clear out multiple guards at the entrance.

Luring guards using Shinobi Bells is the safest approach. If two enemies stick together, a double assassination will keep things quiet. Once the path is clear, locate the Daisho and eliminate him swiftly.

4) Central Courtyard – Fourth Samurai Daisho

The fourth and final of the Nagahama Castle Samurai Daishos awaits you in a small courtyard encircled by water at the northwestern side of the castle. To reach it, swim across the water and use the rocky area as cover while circling from the west.

Silently kill each guard one by one. Once close, kill the Samurai Daisho while he's meditating. Strike him before he realizes you are there and finish the job.

Now that you've killed all four of the Nagahama Castle Samurai Daishos, it’s time to collect your rewards.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Nagahama Castle

A legendary chest in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Legendary Chest location

The Legendary Chest is inside the Tenshu, located at the northwestern corner of the mainland. To access it, enter through an open window, defeat the guards inside, and claim the reward.

Rewards from the Legendary Chest

Mamushi Snake Robes (Legendary Light Armor for Naoe)

3,000 XP

Engraving

Synchronization viewpoint

After eliminating the third of the Nagahama Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows, climb the Tenshu to unlock a synchronization viewpoint and fast-travel location.

